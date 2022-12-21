L-R: Acting Librarian, University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Ondo, Mr. Femi Folorunso; DVC, Administration and Clinical Services, Prof Adolphus Loto; Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi; Inaugural Lecturer, Prof. Roseangela Nwuba; Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Ayo Arowojolu; Registrar, Dr. Woleola Ekundayo; Bursar, M. S. Oluwanife Shittu at the end of the third inaugural lecture of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A University don, Roseangela Nwuba, has said that persistence, intelligence information by researchers, is a winning strategy to eradicate malaria parasite in the society.

Nwuba who is a professor of Cellular and Molecular Parasitology, said this while delivering the third inaugural lecture of the University of Medical Sciences,.Ondo, Ondo State.

The lecture was entitled, ” Beating parasites at their game.”

Nwuba, said that beating the malaria parasites at their game should not be a mirage but with persistent efforts from the scientists and researchers, success would be achieved.

According to her” Vaccines have been a very effective in our effort to beat virus and bacteria at their game, but I might say, it gets more complicated when it comes to parasites.

” Like the malaria parasite which develops in both humans and mosquitoes and has a larger surface area and genetic complexity.

” This means that each infection presents thousands of antigens (proteins) to the human immune system.

“They have so much mastered the art of camouflage changing through several developmental stages while in the human hosts, thereby presenting different antigens at different stages of their life cycle.

“Our best chance of beating them is to understand which of these antigens can be successfully targeted for use in vaccine development.

“I can assure you, that this been an uphill task for those of us working in this field of research, more especially in Africa.

“Moreover, the malaria parasite is not idle waiting to see what man would do, it has also developed a series of strategies that allow it to hide, confuse and misdirect the human immune system in other to win this game.

” The hope and good news is that we are not giving up. Like any game or war, we can only win when we persist and have good intelligence (information).”

“In our war against

disease, attempting to beat the parasite at its own game, we need good counsel and advice information from our scientific research to develop the winning strategy.

“We should therefore not stop in the

search for scientific understanding of these small but mighty

parasitic organisms.

The university don noted that ” the human immune system has evolved a strategy to beat the malaria parasite at its own game avoiding an attack from the parasites which has weakened our immune system by deploying its notorious “blocking antibodies”.