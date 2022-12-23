By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Friday tackled his estranged political associate, Sen Lee Maeba and Dr Abiye Sekibo of trying to instigate violence in Rivers by deliberate violation of the state Executive Orders prohibiting the location of political offices in residential areas of the State.

At the inauguration of Bori-Kono Road in Baen Community, Khana Local Government Area, Wike also accused Sen Maeba of abandoning Bori Town Internal Roads and Luae East-West Road projects he was awarded to him.

He further for allegedly selling an oil well awarded to him when he should have grown it into a sustainable investment to better lives of his people.

He said, “Few days ago, you (Maeba) and Abiye went to Igboukwu Street, D-Line (Port Harcourt) without the approval of government to site a political office.

“We are talking about Executive Orders 21 and 22 that has now been taken over by the law passed by the State House of Assembly. We did not send the Port Harcourt council chairman to bring it (the building ) down. We have the powers.

“If we are violent since you want to try to see whether we are violent or not, we would have shown it. But you’ve been defeated. We have always followed due process and we cannot be violent.”

The governor said already Rivers people are at home to listen to his political counsel on who to vote in the 2023 election, and there is no need to recourse to political violence against anybody.

Wike said despite the refusal of Maeba to execute the contract concerning Boring Town Internal Roads, he would re-award the project for likely completion by the administration of Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara when he wins the 2023 general election as governor.