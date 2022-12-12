By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Nigerian Opposition Coalition, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described Rivers State, Nyesom Wike as leader who is fearless in saying his mind against injustice and violation of rule of law.

CUPP’s remarks was contained in a message signed by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere on Monday to congratulate Wike on his 55th birthday.

The statement described Wike as “a soldier of democracy, who has shown through character and resilience that speaking truth to power is very important to political and economic growth of the society.”

Ugochinyere in the statement added that the Governor has remained unshakable in his pursuit of truth, fairness and justice to all.

The statement read “The CUPP appreciates Governor Wike’s untiring sacrificial roles, towards rebuilding our country. Wike is a fearless, outspoken and selfless leader. His firm resistance against injustice, violation of the rule of law, divisiveness and suppression is quite admirable.

“It’s no surprise because over the years as a local government chairman, Minister of the Federal Republic and now two term elected governor, Wike has proven to be different from many. Under his leadership as governor, He has invested massively in human capital and infrastructural development across Rivers state. That’s why he’s known to all as ‘Mr. Project’. We at the opposition congratulates Governor Wike on his birthday and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health.”