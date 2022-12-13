Ortom and Wike during the commissioning of BENGIS complex in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Monday inaugurated the N6.5billion Benue State Geographic Information Service Centre, a component of the Benue Geographic Information Service, BENGIS, Digitization Project.

Inaugurating the edifice in Makurdi, the Rivers State Governor who commended his Benue state counterpart who he described as a silent achiever that meant well for his people, recalled that he had visited the state four times to commission projects “but this is an epoch-making project.”

According to Governor Wike, “the problem we have with land administration is not easy and for an administration to carry out this project, shows your commitment, love and interest for Benue State.

“You can see a government that is willing to work; a government that has about five months to leave is still committed to completing projects that are impactful, a project that will move the State forward. My dear brother I am happy that our way crossed each other.”

The Rivers State Governor who noted that his Benue state counterpart had not been friends with the Federal Government and for that reason had not been accessing funds easily urged him to continue to stand for the people “and even when you go to the Senate in 2023 I know you will not be cowed, you will continue to talk on behalf of the Benue people, that I know very well. I am not afraid, I am not contemplating it, because the Governor Ortom I know means well for the people of Benue State.”

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom said the inauguration of the fully equiped edifice “marks a milestone in the history of my administration, and could not have come at a better time given the increasing role of Land Assets in the socio-economic development of our people.

“With the regular Reports I am receiving since the introduction of Geographic Information System in Land Management, the numerous challenges that were associated with Land Administration in the State have been reduced to the barest minimum.

“Infact, since the commencement of the BENGIS Project, the Land Digitization initiative has greatly improved Urban Planning, infrastructure development, environmental management and encourage private investment.

“Today, I am impressed that the decision of my administration to invest in this project is already yielding positive results with renewed interest of our people in land matters as well as accelerated processing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O), a process that can now be accomplished within few weeks.”

The Governor who directed that all properties both residential and commercial in Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo be certificated within six months or face penalties said “with the commissioning of this historic Project today, we have achieved the International Best Practice in Land Administration in the State. I am optimistic that this Project will attract the World Bank’s Grant of USD$2.5Million through SFTAS Programme to be applied for developmental Projects in the State.

While welcoming the guests, the Benue State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Bernard Unenge who disclosed that the project started in September 2020 noted that “the Makurdi Service Centre of BENGIS, which is a major component of the Governor Ortom N6.5billion Land digitization project has been fully completed, furnished and equipped with high-tech state-of-the-art facilities.

“Other components of the project also completed, are Aerial survey and mapping of the entire state with high resolution orthophotos, conversion of analog map plans and files to the digital system, staff training, and procurement of survey and other technical equipment as well as field vehicles for the ministry. In the course of this project, an additional component on field registration/data enumeration of residential and commercial structures was introduced to attract a world Bank infrastructural development grant, through the “States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability, programme (SFTAS).

“The sum of N545million was expended on the programme out of the total BENGIS project sum which lasted for 24 months as it also created an employment opportunity for over 100 youths in the state as well as equipping them with modern skills in data analytics during this period. I am happy to inform you that with the support of the Governor, the exercise was fully achieved and the State has now qualified for the $2.5Million grant according to the latest World Bank report.”