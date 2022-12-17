By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyrsom Wike has harped on the need for politicians to play decent politics.

Wike, inaugurating Okrika Founder’s Park on Saturday in Koniju Ama, Okrika Local Government Area, termed as unfortunate that the likes of Sen Lee Maeba as allegedly stuck violent politics, yet accusing him (Wike) of violence.

“Two days again, watching TV, I saw Lee Maeba, saw Austin Opara, I saw Abiye Sekibo saying my humble self sent people to Maeba’s house to attack, kill him, I couldn’t believe it.

“But you saw the Commissioner of Police’s report. He said, listen, your house is surrounded by houses, you have two gates to your house, not one gate was damage, not one. The cars you said were damaged are rickety cars, no brand new cars were touched. Have you ever seen such?

“But you see, I laugh. I said God, well, you know the truth. But people are pushing politics too far. I am sleeping, you are waking me up. When I wake, whatever you see you take.

“Please, advise our people not to play the kind of politics they are playing. Let’s play decent politics. Anybody who knows me know too well, my own is, if I want to fight you, I don’t need to send anybody, I will go to court.”

Wike lauded Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka as an Okrikan who mean well for his people and has invested personal resources to provide the Founder’s Park.

Such gesture, he noted, has distinguished Chief Amiesimaka from those who are self seeking, using their political positions to enrich selves instead of ensuring construction of the ring road in Okrika.

“Some of you don’t even know how to play politics. if Owolo comes now to his community and calls them, my people see where I want us to go, why will you not follow him?

“Because, see what he has used his money to do. Again, see , by doing this, see what it has attracted to your kingdom. This is what we called people who have good heart. Stop listening to people who are liars”, he emphasised.

Governor Wike acknowledged prevailing peace in Okrika, attributing same to the contribution of King Ateke Tom, Amayanabo of Okochiri Ama in support to his administration.

The Rivers State governor further commended Chief Amiesimaka for being a forthright man who rejected all entreaties made to him to join in implicating him.

Governor Wike noted that some of them have advanced politically and are where they are because people like Chief Amiesimaka stood on the side of truth.

“I feel home being here. I want this relationship to continue. Don’t allow an individual to break the relationship. Don’t allow an individual selfish interest to break the relationship.

“Ordinarily, if things are to be done well, Okrika should have one of the finest jetties in the country. But everybody will give account of himself at the last day.

Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka said he sought after a legacy to bequeath to Koniju people and decided to embark on the project that took 15 months to deliver.

According to him, the Founder’s Park consists of the Amakoromabo Owu-Okolo, the entrance, pavilion, sports arena, the Amayanabo sitting area for outdoor meetings, modern toilets and showers, and solar-wired lighting facilities.