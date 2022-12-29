By Elizabeth Osayande

The society for women in taxation, SWIT, Lagos chapter coordinator, Barrister Mrs Cecilia Odibo, has stated that the visit to two elderly homes in Lagos, by her organization was to put smile on the faces of the elderly.

SWIT visited Lagos state old people’s home, Yaba, and Holy family home, Regina Mundi, Mushin, where various items such as bags of rice, groundnut oil, detergent, and toiletries among others were gifted to the elderly.

Speaking to the elderly at Regina Mundi, Barr. Odibo in the company of fellow women in taxation noted that: ” Today, we are not talking tax, rather, we are here to show you love tagged: sharing love, care at Christmas, and in the taxman model, SWIT Lagos cares;

” The year 2022 has been very challenging and exciting. However, we still have positive things to thank God for, and love forward to.

” We also believe that connecting with each other through visitation will bring meaning to everyone as expressed at SWIT Lagos.” SWIT coordinator noted.

Receiving the gifts on behalf of the, the coordinator of the elderly at Regina Mundi, Sister Anthonia Adebowale explained that it was the duty of children to take care of their parents at old age.

” You don’t have to leave your parents alone at old age, as they gave all to make you who you are today. This is because, what round, comes around. She said.

Appreciating the gesture of SWIT, Sister Adebowale prayed for divine providence, and provision for the women in taxation.