By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Northern Human Rights Coalition has canceled its plan to lead a region-wide protest against the Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).

The Arewa group had said its planned street demonstration was to draw attention to the widespread ecological problems suffered by Nigerians due to alleged insensitivity of the agency.

However, the Coalition’s leader, Yakubu Mailafiya, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that the organisation, canceled its planned protest after a critical assessment of the activities of HYPADEC in the last two years.

According to him, all the indices of development point to satisfactory performance of the Commission’s management.

He said, “This assessment was conducted to put issues in proper perspective regarding the impact the commission has had in the Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas in Nigeria.

“We wish to state that after an extensive assessment of the operations of HYPADEC, it was observed that the management of the commission, since its inauguration, has introduced laudable projects and policies that have positioned the commission to fulfil its mandate strategically.

“HYPADEC has made numerous interventions in mitigating the effect of flooding arising from the activities of Hydro dams in the country. These interventions have been in Niger, Kebbi, Kwara, Benue, Kogi and Plateau.

“The leadership of HYPADEC also ensured that staff recruitment issues pass through a most transparent process that has seen the recruitment of some of the best hands in the country with an emphasis on the indigenes of member states.

“By this medium, the Northern Human Rights Coalition informs the general public that the planned protest against the managing director of HYPADEC, slated for December 6th 2022, has been cancelled. This decision is hinged on the avalanche of evidence of the sterling leadership provided by Abubakar Yelwa since his appointment.

“We also inform members of the general public of our intention to continually monitor the operations of HYPADEC in the months and years ahead and make the findings public.”