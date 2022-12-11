By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS political activities leading to the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has said the spate of insecurity and dwindling economy in the country will jeopardize the chances of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu, from winning.

This was even as he cautioned the APC to focus more on selling its candidate other than taking down on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Shaibu said this, in a statement, when he was reacting to a press release, titled: ‘A warning to Nigerians’, by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Campaign Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja.

According to him, “our reaction to the APC is that currently, their party has pushed Nigeria deeper into the abyss of poverty, insecurity, indebtedness. It will be good to challenge the APC to acknowledge one aspect of Nigeria’s national life where they have not reversed the fortunes of the country compared to what was handed to them in 2015.

“It is for this reason that Nigerians have roundly rejected the ruling party and what the likes of Bayo Onanuga will want to achieve is to fabricate old tales, such that will take attention away from the hardship that the APC has launched on a large percentage of Nigerians”, added.

He also said the political permutations by Onanuga, is because the country is in a “season of fireworks, when exchange of long-range artillery shells and small arms fire are supposed to dominate political communication in Nigeria.”

He said that Onanuga went over the top when he described Atiku as “a man who is not prepared for the job he is applying for and a man who cannot be entrusted with our commonwealth.”

He said it was out of place for the APC to completely neglect the good comments made by former president Olusegun Obasanjo a out Atiku.

He said: “Onanuga’s statement is bad public relations for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, for a good public relations doesn’t consist in attacking a critical public opinion. It seeks to create understanding instead.

“If you face a PR challenge, like the Tinubu presidential campaign outfit suffers at the moment, talking down to the critical public or an opponent is like approaching a problem by methods that could make it worse.

“It is shameful and unfortunate that all that the APC can rely upon to campaign is what former President Olusegun Obasanjo had said. It is obvious that what the ruling party is hoping to achieve is to continue in their old habit of obfuscation and taking attention of the electorate away from issues that are critical to this election season.

“While we will not waste much time to educate the APC and their presidential candidate to note that self-same President Obasanjo has made commendable remarks about Atiku which outdates the old story that they will want recycled to confuse the public.

“We know that the only reason that the APC is re-presenting an old story about Atiku is because they are aware of the rejection of their party and its presidential candidate by Nigerians.

On the contrary, Atiku continues to appear with media town hall engagements and assuring Nigerias of his plans to recover the country from then ruins that the APC has made of it.” He said.