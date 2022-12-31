By Biodun Busari

Many people are already looking into making 2023 a better year for them and their spouse by enjoying sex in their relationship.

One of the best ways to keep your marriage next year is to have and enjoy good sex with your spouse.

Sex therapists and relationship advisors say there are many benefits to having more sex in your relationship.

Higher rates of sexual activity are linked to positive changes, such as lower blood pressure, reduced stress, gives greater intimacy, and even a lower divorce rate.

When having sex with your spouse, you can discuss about how to get over challenges you both face in marriage or other aspects.

It is pertinent to note that your marriage has a great tendency to collapse if you and your partner are not having good sex.

You must talk about how to make your partner enjoy sex, because it has to be enjoyed. Both of you can seek professional counseling if there are areas you need to improve in your sexual activity.

Here a few reasons that you should know sex is important in a relationship:

Feeling closer to your partner – findings show that sex makes you feel closer to your partner. This, then, can help you bond and make your relationship and marriage a great one in 2023.

Showing affection to your partner – It is a means of telling your spouse that you love them when you have a fun and pleasurable sex with them.

Relieving stress – frequent sex with your spouse makes brain chemicals released including endorphins, which decrease irritability and feelings of depression.

Research reveals that chronic stress may contribute to lower sex frequency. However, sex can be an effective stress management technique.

Better physical fitness – sex is a form of exercise. According to the American Heart Association, sexual activity is equivalent to moderate physical activities, like brisk walking or climbing two flights of stairs.

Sex can have a variety of benefits which will help you individually and makes your marital relationship a beautiful one.

Having multiple sex partners is a threat to your health. Enjoy good sex with your spouse only and it can help support healthy relationships and may improve overall well-being.