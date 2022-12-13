By Jimoh Babatunde

Radisson Hotel Group has joined the Global Sustainable Tourism Council ,GSTC, as part of the group’s drive towards being an agent of change in the world of sustainable travel and tourism.



The Group’s membership in the GSTC forms part of its strategic focus to drive cross-industry cooperation and establish transparent and measurable standards for sustainability within the hospitality industry, as well as foster increased coordination between the private and public sector.



Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communication, Radisson Hotel Group, said : “At Radisson Hotel Group, we believe the best way to achieve concrete results and move the industry on the path to Net Zero by 2050 is to work alongside global partners and industry bodies, such as the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.



“Sustainability is not competitive but rather collaborative, together we can aim so help solving global issues we all face. We look forward to working with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and its partners to align our strong criteria to reach Net Zero emissions latest by 2050.”

Radisson Hotel Group has a long heritage as a leading sustainable hotel group and has made substantial strides to drive climate action in the hospitality industry.

One of the most significant stride that has been taken is the goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050, towards sustainability, renewable energy, green building design, green mobility, and the establishment of the Hotel Sustainability Basics.

Like Radisson Hotel Group, the GSTC strives to be an agent of change in the world of sustainable travel and tourism by increasing knowledge, understanding, adoption, and demand for sustainable tourism practices.

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council was formed in 2007 as a coalition of 32 partners, initiated by the Rainforest Alliance, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Foundation (UN Foundation), and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

“Radisson Hotel Group has taken many great steps toward applying sustainable practices across their extensive group of hotels,” says GSTC CEO Randy Durband, “and we at GSTC are delighted to have them join us for collaboration on further progress in their journey to sustainability.”