Nigeria is the best, most natural destination for investment in Africa and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam can leverage the cherished friendship with Nigeria to gain entry to the vast Nigerian and African markets, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN

Osinbajo, spoke at his meeting, yesterday, with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who also expressed strong commitments to leverage and deepen the existing diplomatic relations and friendship with Nigeria for economic development, especially in the areas of agriculture, oil and gas, and telecommunications.

Both leaders interacted in what was a very friendly and warm encounter when Prof. Osinbajo paid a courtesy call on the President as the VP wrapped up a 3-day official visit to Vietnam.

He also met the Vietnamese business community under the auspices of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, VCCI, visited the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the FTP University and its software firm, and also interacted with representatives of the Nigerian community in Vietnam.

On Tuesday while speaking at the VCCI, Prof. Osinbajo had said Nigeria remains the most intuitive place to do business, observing that despite the economic slowdown in the aftermath of the pandemic, GDP growth has been positive for the last seven quarters and though it slowed to 2.3 percent on a year-to-year basis in the third quarter of this year, it was a 9.7 percent increase over the second quarter.

“Apart from being the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria also has the continent’s largest economy, accounting for over 20 percent of continental GDP. The Nigerian private sector has undertaken large path-breaking investments in the country in agriculture, manufacturing, petrochemicals, finance, telecommunications and the digital economy,” he added.

In terms of market viability, Prof. Osinbajo noted that Nigeria continues to rank very high, explaining how “Our people are renowned for being energetic and tech-savvy, with over 60 percent of the population below 25 years of age.”

In the tech space, the VP said: “Between 2015 and last year, six Nigerian tech-based companies have been certified as unicorns. These are companies valued at over a billion US dollars each.

“Nigeria is also now home to over 200 stand-alone FinTech companies, plus a number of FinTech solutions offered by banks and mobile network operators as part of their product portfolio. Between 2014 and 2019, Nigeria’s bustling FinTech segment raised over $600 million in funding and attracted a quarter of the almost $500 million raised by African tech startups in 2019 alone.”

He added that “The creative sector which employs over four million people and has the potential to add 2.7 million by 2025, is ranked the second largest employer of labour after the agricultural sector.

“We are on course to become the 3rd largest national market, based on headcount by the year 2050. We are already the largest financial market in Africa with a market capitalization in excess of $50 billion as of the end of last year.”