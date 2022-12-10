By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AHEAD of 2023 general elections, the Paramount Ruler of Obot-Akara Local government area of Akwa Ibom State, Akuku Umo Adiaka lll, has said his people support the succession plan of governor Udom Emmanuel because he carried the area along in his administration.

The royal father spoke in his palace while addressing some aides of the governor and team of reporters led by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso who earlier visited ongoing and completed road projects executed in the local government area by state government since 2015.

He noted that Obot Akara people have breathed a sigh of relief since the reconstruction of the dilapidated Nto Edino- Ekwereazu road and the twin bridges which used to be a death trap.

His words: “Governor Udom Emmanuel has done massive roads in Obot Akara, but we particularly commend him for the reconstruction of Nto Edino- road and two bridges. Successive governments promised to fix that road, but failed to do so. We can’t remember the number of lives that were lost on that bridge.

“We will not cease to thank our Governor that has given us that came and alleviated our suffering because of that road. It is one project I will not cease to say God bless Udom. I also thank him for Ikot Amba-Ikot-osom bridge because many children and adults died in that River.

” We lost so many expectant mothers who couldn’t cross the bridge to access the hospital on the other side to deliver their babies. The river connects Nto Edino and Ikot Abia clan. Even if that road project was all that the Governor did for us, we would have been happy with him, but he went ahead to build another bridge/roads in Ikot Amba.

“Those saying Udom has not done anything in Obot Akara are engaging in political gimmicks. He has done exceedingly well for us by helping to connect Obot-Akara with other parts of the state and neighbouring Abia state.

“We pray every day that God bless the governor. We’ll vote Umo Eno as a transfer of love for Governor Udom. I repeat, for what Governor Udom Emmanuel has done for us in Obot Akara, the entire Ikpe Mbak Eyop, where I come from, and the entire Obot Akara will vote for Umo Eno in 2023”

While conducting newsmen round the road project handled by Engineering firm, Seyang Ltd, earlier, the governor’s SA, Essien Ndueso reiterated that the commitment of his principal to the needs of Akwa Ibom people, explained viable projects done in each LGA.

“This is the famous 6.47km Nto- Edino road with twin bridges in Obot Akara LGA. This Ikot Ekpene/ Essien Udim/ and Obot Akara federal consituency, had the opportunity of serving Akwa Ibom State by way of producing a governor. Obot Akara LGA had a long history of total neglect, and abandonment until governor Udom came into office in 2015 and intervened.

“So, one of the places the governor first visited in this LGA was this road, and when he came here, he was moved, the bridge was impassable. Today we have two Bridges

measuring 300meters each on this road. And for now this is the longest bridge completed in the State.

” And we appreciate the contractor Engr. Samuel Inyang for executing an excellent job.

Before now, many communities in the LGA never had access to their Council headquarters because they were out off by this road. But today this oad is even the easiest route to Aba in Abia State” Ndueso noted.

At the ongoing Nto Ide-Ikot Amba-Ikot Osom 60 meters Bridge siting on 800meters length of Road also being handled by Seyang Limited, Ndueso assured that the project would be delivered soon given the acceleration of work.

He explained: “This is the third bridge in Obot Akara constructed by current administration. The road connects Obot Akara with Ikot Ekpene LGA. Like I always say, there is no LG in Akwa Ibom that is without metwork of Roads constructed by governor Udom.

“What the governor is doing is meeting the needs of the people; that is a product of accountability, and transparency. And these network of roads fall under the Rural and Economic development blueprint of this administration”

Other road projects visited included the completed 4.2km Abak Ifia – Ikpe Mbak Eyop- Ikot Abia Osom- Nko Road project, the 6.36km Nko- Ikot Abia Osom-Ikpe Mbak Eyop road among others still at various stages of completion.