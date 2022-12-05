By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A mother of four, identified as Iya Nifemi, has narrated why her husband, Awelewa, attempted to kill her in her sleep at their residence in Powerline area of Ijoka in Akure South of Ondo State.

Awelewa, according to sources, attempted to slaughter his wife when he inflicted a deep cut on her neck while she was asleep at midnight.

“But the wife was rescued by his neighbours,” a source added.

Awelewa was said to have fled the house after the incident, only to return when family members intervened.

The victim narrated her ordeal after her father and some of her friends intervened in the crisis.

Her story

Narrating her ordeal, the wife said: “My husband tried to kill me at midnight because I refused to lend him more money after he failed to pay back the one he had already collected.

“He nearly slaughtered me because I refused to give him more money, after I asked him to pay the previous debt of about N200,000 and the ones he is also owing our neighbours.

“I spent four days in the hospital for treatment.”

An eyewitness said that the husband jumped inside the well at about 3pm on Friday, while the meeting to reconcile them was ongoing.

“The man claimed that personal challenges and the fact that his wife is no longer faithful to him led him to attempt killing her and that after he failed, he then decided to kill himself and end it all.

“I also think that because the man has been jobless and always depended on the wife, he became depressed and frustrated.

“He was also said to have borrowed money from many people and don’t have the means of repaying.

“On the day of the meeting with his friends and the father in-law, he came but while the meeting was ongoing, he excused himself.

“We later heard people shouting that Awelewa has jumped inside the well.



“It took some hours for sympathizers to rescue him.

“He later told those who took him to the hospital that he decided to commit suicide when he saw some strange faces at the meeting and taught the father in-law had invited policemen to arrest him for attempting to kill the daughter.

“He was rushed to the hospital while his father-in-law insisted that he should be arrested by the Police because if he’s let loose, he may commit another heinous crime.



“The incident was later reported at the Ala Police Station in Akure, the state capital.”

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, said that the state headquarters was yet to be briefed of the incident.