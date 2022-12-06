–Husband attempts suicide, jumps inside well in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A mother of four, identified as lya Nifemi, has narrated why her husband, Awelewa, attempted to slaughter her at Powerline, Ijoka in Akure South Council area of Ondo State, while she was asleep.

Awelewa, according to sources, attempted to slaughter his wife by inflicting a deep cut on her neck while asleep. But the wife was rescued by his neighbours.

Awelewa was said to have fled the house for days after the incident only to surface when family members intervened.

The victim narrated her ordeal after friends and the father-in-law intervened in the crisis in their marriage.

A mild drama, also took place at the meeting to resolve the differences between the couple, as the suspect reportedly jumped inside a well.

He was said to have attempted suicide because he taught the father in-law had reported his attempt to slaughter his wife to the police and set a trap for his arrest at the meeting.

Narrating her ordeal, the wife said: ”My husband tried to kill me at midnight because I refused to borrow him more money after he failed to pay the one he had earlier collected.

“He nearly slaughtered me when I refused to give him more money after I asked him to pay the previous debt of about N200,000 and the one he is also owing our neighbours. I spent four days in the hospital for treatment.”

An eyewitness said the husband jumped inside the well at about 3:00 p.m. on Friday while the meeting to reconcile them was ongoing.

“The man claimed that personal challenges and the fact that his wife is no longer faithful to him, led him to attempt killing her and that after he failed, he then decided to kill himself and end it all.

“l also think that because the man has been jobless and always depended on his wife. He became depressed and frustrated. He was also said to have borrowed money from many people and does not have the means to repay.

“On the day of the meeting with his friends and the father-in-law, he came and while the meeting was ongoing, he excused himself.

“We later heard people shouting that Awelewa has jumped inside a well. It took some hours for sympathisers to rescue him.

“He later told those who took him to the hospital that he decided to commit suicide when he saw some strange faces at the meeting and thought the father in-law had invited policemen to arrest him for attempting to kill the daughter.

“He was rushed to the hospital while his father in-law insisted that he should be arrested by the police because if he’s let loose, he may commit another heinous crime.”

The incident was later reported at the Ala Police Station, in Akure, the state capital.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, said the state headquarters was yet to be briefed on the incident.