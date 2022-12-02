By Efosa Taiwo

Kim Kardashian has revealed she is ‘re-evaluating’ her future with Balenciaga after the fashion brand was mired in an ad scandal.

She reportedly turned down a campaign offer from the fashion brand on the heels of the backlashes the brand has been receiving from its controversial kid BDSM ads that went public.

According to TMZ, the brand had approached Kardashian with the offer before the controversial images went public, but she declined the gig shortly after the backlash.

Kim had allegedly planned to wear Balenciaga clothing to events she attends in the upcoming months, but she shelved those plans and approached other designers for replacement possibilities.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian tweeted on Monday.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she added.

Balenciaga apologized for the ads, and assured that there are measures being put in place to ensure such does not repeat itself.

“We want to ensure that new controls mark a pivot and will prevent this from happening again. We are laying the groundwork with organizations who specialize in child protection and aims at ending child abuse and exploitation,” said Balenciaga in a statement.

