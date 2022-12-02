By Florence Amagiya

Media personality, Debby Silas in a press briefing recently, after her award night [The Glamours Royal Honor Awards] confessed her reason for this annual award. According to her, “one of the many tragic realities confronting the black race today is their lack of unity and love for one another. The relationship between Africans and African-Americans is a perfect example of this situation. Despite their common ancestry, these groups have had a long history of animosity towards one another.”

Debby is of the opinion that the Africans and African Americans should stop discrimination against each other, it will be better for both communities to get closer to understand each other’s culture and believes, this will help both communities to contribute greatly in the society at large.

According to Silas, “this division has prevented Africans and African-Americans from initiating mutually beneficial partnerships in the past. It has stopped African-Americans from participating in the economic boom being experienced in various African nations. It has also shut many African immigrants out of opportunities for economic advancement in countries like the United States,” she says.

Silas did not fail to single out the disunity stems from the deep misconceptions sometimes fueled by the media. According to her, “it might shock you that many African-Americans perceive Africans as being backward and primitive and still live on trees with monkeys. Many African- Americans are not even aware of Africa’s role in global development.”

However, Dr Debby told news men that plans are on gear to eradicate this negative narrative and to rekindle the bond between Africans and African-Americans in the nearest future. And in not so many words, the media expert and fashion guru expressed her strong desire to forge love, harmony and unity among Africans and Afro- Americans and that she is spearheading this initiative.

According to Debby, the Glamour Royal Honour Awards was created with this in mind. It was not only created for awareness purposes, but to celebrate the common heritage and also to bridge the gap between Africans and African Americans.

According to her, “the prestigious award night is fast becoming a meeting place for personalities from both side of the fence to exchange ideas and network”. And this year’s edition was not any different. The event which was held only recently in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States, lived up to that billing as well.

Debby Silas didn’t forget to tell newsmen that this year’s award is dedicated and designed to appreciate and honor the African Americans who have gone above and beyond to better, influence, and contribute to their community and the society at large. She also used the event to show African Americans love the way Africans celebrate and honor strong personalities in Africa.

Aside from the colourful dignitaries who graced the event, another highlight at the award night is the crowning of the Glamours Queen of Excellence. The queen from either the African or American communities will represent the black race in preaching love, unity, and creating opportunities for collaboration between African and African-American people.

And this year’s event was revved up as veteran Nollywood actress and the 2021 Glamours Queen of Excellence, Florence Onuma, was on ground to witness the coronation, and handover to the new queen, and a Hollywood actress, Mahogany Raspberry.

According to Dr Debby Goodnews, the new Glamours Queen of Excellence, Mahogany Raspberry, was nominated for the crown because of her stunning, innovative, focused driven personality. Another highlight of the award night was Dr. Debby Goodnews also bagging the recognition award as the Philanthropist of the year, Woman Influencer Award, and Best Fashion Designer Award by Achi Magazine Awards in November 2022, for her exceptional contributions in the society.

Officiating the coronation is Chief Dr. Victor Anyanwu, Secretary-General of the Igbo Union in Atlanta Georgia, Dr. Victor is also the highest traditional prime minister in the African community. He praised Mahogany for her charity works, all her excellence achievements and also gave her an African name, as a seal to unite Africans and African-Americans.

Chief Dr Victor applauded the recipient for this year’s award and for all her accomplishments. He rounded off by giving her an African name “Ngozi’ which means blessing in Igbo language. To him, Mahogany Raspberry is not only a blessing to her immediate family but also to Africa at large.

The new queen, Raspberry while appreciating the gesture, said that the recognition has spurred her to do more in helping the less-privileged. In her simple speech, she advised people to pay attention to love, to take time to learn their culture as well as the African culture, so they can understand each other’s cultures and show kindness at all times.

