Rising singer and founder of Elldanin Foundation, Akumonibanks has said that he is embarking on ‘Give for hope’ concert to empower and raise funds for the victims of the recent flood disaster in Nigeria.

According to the talented entertainer, the ‘Give For Hope’ campaign is a humanitarian project to be initiated via the medium of a concert with the aim of raising funds to support the victims who were affected by the flood that took lives, destroyed properties and displaced individuals who are now homeless.

“I have always been passionate about giving back to the needy and I see this as another opportunity.”

Speaking on the vision of the Elldanin Foundation, Akumonibanks said, “at the forefront of our vision is giving back to the society.

As a foundation, we are passionate about eradicating hunger, as eradication of hunger by 2030 is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and individuals should do their bit to achieve this.

To this extent, the foundation uses the “Feed a Soul – Win a Soul” initiative to provide succor to the needy. The beneficiaries of this programme include street beggars, prison inmates, children in orphanages, patients of public hospitals or care homes and lots more”.

On what inspired the ‘Give for hope’ campaign he said, “the Holy Spirit inspired this project and I trust that with God, we will achieve our aims. I come from a place that has experienced flooding in the past, so I can feel the pains of the victims.”

The philanthropist also used the medium to urge well-meaning Nigerians to support the project.

“The fund-raising concert will be held in 2023. We are using this medium to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to support this project by giving in any capacity they can.”