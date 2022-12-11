As the debate for the relevance of rap music in Nigeria continues to heat up since Wizkid made a controversial statement regarding Nigerian rappers, music fans have taken to social media to express their opinion and react to Wizkid’s statement.

Music producer, Kenechukwu according to his tweet says he can relate to Erigga’s rap music more than Wizkid’s songs highlighting the importance of lyrics in Erigga’s music.

Wizkid was nominated for Grammy in 2022 for his song Essence’ with Tems and is arguably Africa’s biggest artist.

Recall that this is coming after popular artist Wizkid hailed the growth of the Afrobeats music in the international scene while also taking a dig at his rapper colleagues.

Wizkid stated that, aside from Afrobeats, he does not listen to any other genre, particularly rap, because most songs produced in the genre were “boring.”

He said: “If I’m being honest, I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore. I don’t listen to rap, that sht is boring to me. It’s dead now, it’s tired. These guys do the same sht, rap on the same beats, same flows.”

He, however, added, “No disrespect to nobody. I don’t have anything against rap or any other type of music. I have a lot of rappers as friends, like a lot. So I’m probably the wrong person to say this.”