A Nigerian serial business development expert, Engr Vincent S. Okonkwo, has said that with determination, forthrightness and willingness to relearn, every business practitioner will make profits in their investments.

Okonkwo, found to be a hardworking and highly ambitious individual who says he never believes that anything is impossible, said, it was his “can-do spirit” that made him travel to over 40 cities worldwide meeting various companies to establish business relationships.

He said in his trips, he also made friends and gained more exposure from people of various cultural backgrounds, which according to him, had helped him in his business relationships.

Okonkwo, who also said whoever is interested in doing business with a mind to excel, formal education must be given priority, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUTECH).

The 2005 ESUTECH graduate, who had laid a good foundation for himself as someone who equally wants to make a mark academically, proceeded to the United Kingdom, where he successfully completed a Master’s degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom in September 2009.

Upon completion of his Master’s programme, Okonkwo returned to Nigeria in October 2009 to engage in the full-time operation of his Company.

In 2016, he went into full-time private practice with the establishment of RIVADESCA Limited, a company involved with hardwood charcoal, property developers, haulage of containerized goods and Infotech consultancy.

Okonkwo who has also further developed his skills and knowledge as an electronic and electrical engineer, now majoring in computer applications, now holds other international certifications as Oracle 10G Certified Professional; Cisco Certified Network Associate.

It was his diversification into the cyber world that made him set up VSL MEDIA Limited in 2018 where he has produced five titles: Where Lovers Meet; Turning Tables; Ghost Story, which airs on MNET African Magic as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Okonkwo is also a cinema producer, who made his debut on 12th March 2021 with the title “PONZI” which was listed as Best Comedy Award Nominated in AMVCA 2022.

After his PONZI which was directed by Kayode Kasum, afterwards, Okonkwo produced another one titled “THE WILDFLOWER” directed by Biodun Stephens, it was followed by “PASSPORT” directed by Dimeji Ajibola and “HONEY MONEY” directed by Ekene Mekwunye.