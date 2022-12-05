By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has revealed why he asked some members of the party to respond to questions directed to him at Chatham House, London, on Monday.

According to Tinubu, his political allies were delegated to respond to questions in order to reflect his method of “team-ship.”

Addressing Nigerians and foreigners at Chatham House, Tinubu after his opening remarks, assigned Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak on how he would address insecurity and asked the Director of Strategic Communication of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Aleke, to respond to the question on oil theft.

Also, the APC National Leader delegated a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Wale Edun, to respond to a question on how he would boost the economy if he becomes president.

Others who attended to various questions were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi; and APC National Women’s Leader, Dr Betta Edu.

Tinubu said, “Let me demonstrate here one of those philosophies and doctrines that I believe firmly in, it is team-ship, unbreakable team. To demonstrate that, I’ll assign it to my team.”