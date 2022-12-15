Yemi-Esan

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Federal Government has said implementation of Performance Management System, PMS, in the Civil Service will ensure accountability, transparency and help identify how faults in the delivery of service occur.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoCSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this during the opening of the ‘Workshop on the Implementation of a Modern Performance Management System in the Public Service’ held in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to her, PMS holds individual employees accountable, identifies and dictates who, where and how faults in the delivery of service occur.

“The danger in running a public establishment that is unaccountable to the public is that it will progressively lose its responsiveness to the needs of the people and imminently erode its significance. Hence, promoting accountability requires identifying who is to be held accountable to whom, for what, and how”, she added.

Furthermore, she revealed that successive governments, since 1972 have been challenged on issues of accountability and improved performance, adding that the introduction of the new PMS has in it, other response systems that optimises performance and track government activities such as the Recognition and Reward system.

“One of the limitations of the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) is its inability to be linked to other key human resource elements such as rewards and recognition, discipline, succession planning, as well as learning and development,” she said.

In conformity with the digitalisation drive of the Office, Dr. Yemi-Esan, added that arrangement for an end-to-end user is on-going and that PMS will begin by the first quarter of 2023. While enjoining all to be committed to the new process, the HoCSF intimated that the Civil Service is no longer a haven for redundancy, re-emphasising that change can no longer be resisted.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, OHCSF, Engr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, affirmed that the new Performance Management System provides a systematic process, setting targets, providing support for employees, as well as measuring results.

He added that it also provides a framework for continuous tracking of employees’ plans in a manner that is consistent and measurable for developing and improving their tactics to perform all their jobs and motivating them for greater productivity.