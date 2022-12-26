On December 26th of every year, Boxing Day is marked across a few countries; particularly those historically connected with the UK and some European countries.

It is celebrated just a day after Christmas.

The Irish and Catalan regions of Spain celebrate the day as Saint Stephen’s Day, which has religious connections.

And just like this year’s Christmas that falls on a weekend, whenever December 26 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the following Monday is declared a public holiday.

BOXING DAY HISTORY:

Back in time, alms were given to those in need on Boxing Day. Employees who were required to serve their masters on Christmas Day but allowed to see their families the next day received boxes containing gifts, bonuses, and leftover food from their employers.

WHY IS IT CALLED BOXING DAY?

On Boxing Day or the day after Christmas, churches traditionally place money collection boxes for the poor. According to another theory, it was a day off for servants of the wealthy, and a day when their masters gave them a special Christmas box. A Christmas box would also be given to the servants’ families on Boxing Day.

The day of Boxing Day is traditionally spent with family and friends, particularly those who cannot make it on Christmas Day. In a similar fashion to Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, Boxing Day is considered a shopping holiday with reduced prices for Boxing Day sales.