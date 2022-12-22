.

Osita Okechukwu, Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, cannot harvest President Muhammadu Buhari’s 12 million North Vote-Bank because he lacked the necessary attributes.

Responding to questions from journalists that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would harvest the 12 million Buhari’s Vote-Bank; Okechukwu, foundation member of the APC, dismissed it as a rumour.

“One has great respect for His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri of Adamawa; however he can’t harvest Buhari’s 12 million Vote-Bank located mostly in the north, for many reasons.

“One the North doesn’t trust him, he is not Mai-Gasikiya, Buhari’s hallmark.

“Historically, only the legendary Malam Aminu Kano of blessed memory who had Buhari’s political cult followership in the north,” he said.

Prodded further for other reasons why under our dominated ethnoreligious politics, Atiku would not inherit Buhari’s Vote Bank?

Okechukwu said that the northern electorate is one of the most sophisticated in Nigeria. The majority of them are not stomached infrastructure-propelled, they can easily discern the truth from propaganda.

“ I don’t understand why people think northerners cannot vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi? Don’t forget that they voted M.K.O Abiola in preference to Alhaji Bashir Tofar?” Okechukwu asked.

Okechukwu recalled that in addition to the sophistication of the northern electorate to discern the truth from propaganda; is the unwavering commitment of APC Northern Governors Forum to the rotation of power from north to south.

They stood on the principle of rotation convention during APC presidential primary in June 2022.

“Imperative as well is the G-5 Wike Masquerade, the Integrity Group of PDP squared against Atiku, as Atiku and 5 Governors of the PDP did in 2014 for equity, fairness and justice under the banner of rotation convention. G-5 Wike is a big vote minus for Atiku.”

Okechukwu said that with the Electoral Act, 2022, which is Vote-Rigging-Vaccine in tandem with a combination of these factors there is no way Atiku can harvest Buhari’s 12 million Vote-Bank.