•Insecurity continues to ravage S-East

•We’ve Ebubeagu —Imo govt •S’East joint security patrol still on course —Ikpeazu

•Relocate to Eha-Amufu, Ohanaeze tells GOC, Enugu CP

ENUGU—Imo and Abia States governments have explained why the proposed 24-Hour Joint Patrol by southeast governors to tackle insecurity in the zone has failed to kick off six weeks after.

While the Imo State government said it has Ebubeagu to fight insecurity and may not be interested in any joint security patrol, the Abia State government insisted South East joint security patrol is still on course.

The southeast governors had at the end of October promised to raise a joint security patrol on all the major roads in the zone to confront gunmen, herdsmen, and other hoodlums that have held the region under siege.

But over a month after the promise, nothing is on the ground to indicate the pledge will become a reality.

The governors are being perceived as not successfully carrying out any joint venture of any kind, particularly since 2015 when Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi became the chairman of the Governors Forum. It has been politics, disagreements on every issue, and a nonchalant attitude on any issue concerning protection, welfare, and the general interest of the people of the region.

The 24-hour joint patrol will not be the first to fail.

The proposed joint Ebubeagu security outfit also failed with only Ebonyi and Imo States inaugurating it and using same as a political weapon instead.

Communities under attack

While the pledge is unfulfilled, many communities and areas in the region are still under siege by gunmen and other criminal elements. Presently, no state in the region can boast of being safe completely. Enugu State seems to be the worst hit with Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Abia also having their share. Simply put, the region is under siege by conveyors of insecurity.

In Enugu, for instance, while calm seems to have returned to Ugwogo-Opi Nsukka, Four corner-Udi roads, Ezeagu areas, and Enugu-Ezike communities that were under severe security threats a few weeks ago, Eha-Amufu people are yet to sleep with two eyes closed.

Heavy attacks are still going on in Eha-Amufu, parts of the Imo and Ebonyi States and other southeast states are not left out.

We’ve Ebubeagu —Imo govt

Reacting to why the 24-Hour Patrol has not taken off, Imo State whose people have been under serious accusations of using Ebubeagu to witchhunt real and perceived political enemies said the state is proud to have the outfit, adding that Ebubeagu is formidable and the state may not be interested in any other regional joint patrol.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba said: “We have been working seriously and in full collaboration with all the security agencies. They have been doing a good job of the assignment and there is no plan whatsoever, to disband them.

“Those sponsoring hoodlums to wreak havoc in the state are advised to think twice. Similarly, it is advisable for all social misfits operating in the state, to turn a new leaf, quit their nefarious acts, or quietly relocate from the state, as government cannot afford the luxury of helplessly folding its hand and watching hoodlums overrun the state.”

On the growing anti-Ebubeagu sentiments in the state, the Commissioner reiterated that government is only interested in making the state safe for all manner of people living in or passing through the state.

“Government is not interested in any unnecessary sentiments from anyone. The Yuletide is a matter of days from now. Our people will return home to celebrate with their kith and kin. They don’t need to worry about their safety.

“It is a thing of joy that so many organizations, including the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, and a host of other groups, have been holding their meetings here because Imo State is safe,” the commissioner said.

S’East joint security patrol still on course —Ikpeazu

However, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State insisted that the joint security patrol proposed by South East governors would soon be inaugurated, stating that the outfit would be inaugurated before Christmas, which is 10 days away.

The Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikannayo said that finishing touches were being put by the relevant Government officials from the various states together with heads of the security agencies.

His words: “The plan is on course. A lot has been done. The different Commissioners in charge of Homeland Security or in some states where there is no Ministry of Homeland Security, the Security Advisers, are meeting. But, you don’t expect them to be disclosing the outcome of their meetings. I can confirm to you that immediately after the Governors’ meeting, a series of meetings have been held then.

“The assurance is that there will be a joint patrol. It involves all the security agencies in all the states. It is going to be a joint security task force. All the security agencies, both conventional and vigilante groups, will be involved; this will come on board before Christmas,” the commissioner assured.

Zone 13 AIG orders patrol around public places

To beef up security in Anambra, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13 with headquarters at Ukpo, Anambra State, Mr Abutu Yaro has ordered visibility patrol in markets, worship centres, schools, boundaries and event centres in Anambra and Enugu states that make up the zone.

The two Commissioners of Police under the zone have already been directed to commence the patrol.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Zone, Nkeiruka Nwode said the AIG’s directive was a sequel to the security threats at the disposal of the Zonal Command.

She said: “The AIG has directed all the operational and tactical officers within the zone to increase visibility patrol within vulnerable points, such as markets, worship centres, schools, recreational and event centres, as well as entry and exit points of Imo and Anambra States and the entire public space.

“The AIG also directs highway patrol to ensure synergy of patrol into the two adjourned states without recourse to state boundaries and urged commuters to come out and undertake their legitimate community leaders, vigilante groups, hunters, and other local security outfits to deepen their synergy of action with the Police in the two states to fish out the criminal elements terrorizing the states.”

Nwode added that the AIG had also ordered the Zonal Intelligence Bureau of the command to intensify intelligence gathering and galvanize communities against criminalities in their areas.

Relocate to Eha-Amufu, Ohanaeze tells GOC, Enugu CP

Meantime, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has asked the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, and the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to relocate to Eha-Amufu in Enugu State and end the mindless killing of the villagers.

The Igbo group also expressed anger over media reports that the Fulani herdsmen allegedly behind the massacre of scores of indigenes of Eha-Amufu were aided by the people of Benue State.

It had been reported that in the latest attacks, no fewer than 50 persons were murdered in less than two months, with the latest incident on December 8 claiming 25 natives.

Survivors said that the herdsmen, who carried out the killing were allegedly aided by their Benue neighbours.

Reacting to the claims, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said in a statement yesterday that the development was unacceptable.

Okwu urged Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to call his people to order.

He said: “It is saddening that the same Benue people who have been major victims of herdsmen attacks are now aiding the same people to slaughter defenceless and innocent Enugu indigenes merely because they want to take over some lands.

“We say that this is unacceptable, disheartening and there must not be a repeat of such carnage. We call on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to call his people to order.”