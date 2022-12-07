The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has arrested and detained Oladapo Oyebanji, known by his stage name, D’banj, over alleged diversion of N-Power fund.
The musician was arrested and detained Tuesday after ICPC operatives closed in on him, to surrender himself at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.
