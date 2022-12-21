Peter Obi and Doyin Okupe

Spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has described happened to Doyin Okupe, the embattled Director General of the campaign of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as a political ambush.

Okonkwo made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

He said, “We do not have anything to worry about, because the best they have gotten is that the man made an honest mistake. But look at PDP, we have President Olusegun Obasanjo, who happened to be the only principal that Atiku Abubakar ever served as a political appointee said Atiku is one of the most corrupt human beings on earth. The only principal that can appraise him.

“Wike said Ayu is the most corrupt National Chairman on record. He said he collected many billions of naira and that Atiku is aware of it. Has he resigned?

“So, when you talk about comparison, the worst of Labour Party is still better than the best of the PDP and APC combined,” he said.

Recall that Okupe resigned his position as the Director General of the Obi-Datti campaign on Tuesday following his conviction by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki.

Okupe conveyed his resignation in a letter to his principal, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

According to report, his decision was to enable him pursue his corruption case in Court.

Justice Ojukwu held that the action of Okupe, who is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), violated the Money Laundering Act.

While stating that the Act provides that no individual or organization shall receive any sum above N5 million and N10 million respectively without passing through a financial institution, the judge held that “there is no evidence that the money passed through a financial institution”.

The court consequently held that the first defendant, Dr Okupe was guilty in counts 34, 35, 36, and 59.

Reacting to the judgement earlier through its Media Officer, Diran Onifade, the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), confirmed that Okupe had paid N13m fine handed to him by the court.

He said as the party that respects the rule of law, its officials will obey court judgments promptly.

Onifade, however, said appealing the judgment is a personal decision Okupe and that the PCC cannot influence that.