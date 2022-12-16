The Late Selimota Idowu Suleiman

Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh said the police has commenced investigation on the incident that led to the death of Selimota Idowu Suleiman, an NTA Channel 5 Abuja staff.

A Kaduna-bound train Thursday morning had crushed Selimota to death, in her car, at the Chikakore axis of Kubwa in Abuja.

The FCT Police had confirmed the incident in a statement.

A statement by Adeh said, “Investigation has commenced by the railway division having jurisdiction over the track. Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non-repeat of the incident shortly.

“Upon receipt of the information crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters drifted swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner on the ground.

“FCT Police Command is aware of the unfortunate incident of Rail/ motor fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT,” the statement reads.

Until her death, late Selimota was a Principal Accountant with the Finance Department with NTA.

She was said to be on her way to the office when she met her untimely death.

An eye witness said that the incident occurred about five minutes to the Kubwa Train Station, while Selimota, who was driving in her private vehicle attempted to cross the rail line as the Abuja-Kaduna train was coming on high speed.