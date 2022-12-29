By Efosa Taiwo

Erling Haaland has sent a serious warning to league leaders, Arsenal after Wednesday night’s win at Leeds United.

The reigning English champions defeated The Whites 3-1 on Wednesday to close the gap on the Gunners at the top of the log.

The Gunners had initially taken an eight-point advantage over City, before the Citizens narrowed the gap to five points after their win at Elland Road.

Haaland’s brace against Leeds had him break the record for the fewest number of games needed to reach 20 Premier League goals, achieving the feat in just 14 appearances.

“We have to hunt Arsenal. I have a [goal] target but I cannot say it!“ he was quoted on Metro.

“I just said inside the dressing room that I could have scored five but the most important thing is that we won. I could have scored a couple more but that’s life and I have to train more.

“I’ve been at home, a bit mad that I’ve not been at the World Cup. I recharged my batteries. Watching other people score to win games at the World Cup triggered, motivated and irritated me. I’m more hungry than ever.”