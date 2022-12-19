….constructs over 6,700 water schemes

….says after Christmas it’s project commissioning galore

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, Monday, disclosed of building water resources capacity to supply water to 32 million Nigerians.

Adamu stated this during a media interaction at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, where he stated that under these seven years of his leadership at the Ministry of Water Resources, the Buhari-led administration has constructed over 6,700 water schemes.

He said: “In the last seven years we have constructed more than 6,700 water schemes across the country and we have been able to provide water supply at federal level alone between the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and its agencies.

“The water resources we have built have the capacity to supply more than 32 million people with water.”

While commending the massive media support for the seven years, which had put the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in good light and making Nigerians understand its mandate, said there will be project commissioning galore shortly after Christmas across the country executed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

“In the meantime, is going to be commissioning galore, and we have already started with Patigi Water Supply Project, after Christmas I will be commissioning the Ahmadu Bello University Wtaer Supply Porject Phase 2.

“We hope also early in January 2023 to flag off Gombe Regional Water Supply project, also to commission a concession on a power plant in Dadinkowa which is 40 megawats, and already injecting power into the National Power Grid, commissioning of Kashimbila Dam Power Project along with the Ministry of Power, and now we are also injecting power into the National Grid.

“We also have the Nasarawa Emergency Power Project, among others. We have irrigation projects including the Hadeja Irrigation project of 6,000 hectares along with Kano River Irrigation project, we have rehabilitated it and we are likely to have 14, 900 hectares of irrigation back on stream, we rehabilitated the major canal, this is the first irrigation work we have done in 50 years.

“We are going to commission the Gari Irrigation project which is 100 per cent completed which was abandoned over 17 years we resuscitated it and we have over 3000 hectares rehabilitated.

“We have the Adada Dam which is completed and working on the treatment plant. We also have the Imo irrigation project ready for commissioning, and that of Enugu State ready for commissioning in the first quarter of 2023”, he said.