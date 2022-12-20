Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has assured that he and the organised labour are together in advocating good governance.

Tinubu said this during a townhall meeting with the Organised Labour at Chida Hotel Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “I have spent my political life advocating the right and interests of ordinary Nigerians like you also do. We are fellow travellers on the same road.

“I hope that we shall continue to be friends and brothers. Our nation has experienced many trials, battles, independence, wars, and democracy have and all been fought for and won.

“It’s fragile, democracy is not easy to manage, the competitiveness, the insults, the abuse, the frustrations but yet democracy is the best form of governance, accountability and transparency,” Tinubu said.

The APC presidential flag bearer told the Labour leaders he is the most qualified to lead Nigeria among the presidential candidates.

The meeting is one of the engagements the APC presidential flag bearer has with different groups in the hunt for votes ahead of the February 2023 presidential election.

The session was attended by the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ayuba Wabba and Festus Osifo respectively.

Also at the meeting were vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara).