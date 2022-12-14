By Bashir Bello

KANO — The digital and network communication services provider, Galaxy Backbone, GBB, set up by the Federal Government, has said that it is out to deploy digital services for boosting economic activities of Kano state through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The Managing Director/CEO of the company, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar disclosed this yesterday in Kano during a stakeholders and customer awareness forum with the theme: Digital Infrastructure Services for Economic and Sustainable Development.

Prof. Abubakar said the company was built to bring the digital infrastructure closer to the citizens so as to enhance their businesses and promote effectiveness and productivity in the public sector organisations.

According to him, “the world is going through the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is knowledge-based and ICT-driven. It is on that strength that the Tier IV Data Centre in Kano was built to bring the digital infrastructure closer to the citizens so as to enhance their businesses and promote effectivenss and productivity in the public sector organisations. In addition to the cloud solutions, collocation and numerous other digital services, GBB is deploying metro fiber optic cable within the Kano city which is aimed at providing connectivity and broadband services to home, small and medium enterprises, academia, hospitality, and marketplaces as way of enabling Nigerians with the requisite capabilities to latch into the fourth revolution by owning and growing more businesses through the evolution of digital entrepreneurs that will foster the growth of the Nigerian economy.

“The Management of GBB was in Kano specifically to enlighten the community on the digital platform that will trasform the hitherto business hub into a digital business hub by making their businesses and commercial activities easier and simpler.

“Globally, technology is changing the way business and commercial activities are run using digital solutions that link customers to the marketplace or service providers thereby eliminating the need for middlemen and hence lowering the total cost of products and services with increased turn-over. This kind of digital technology is what GBB has brought to the doorstep of the good people of Kano and its environs,” he said.

On the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new policy on cash transactions, the CEO of Galaxy Backbone reiterated their commitment to upscaling the infrastructure already built and expanding connectivity to the underserved and unserved communities with a view to permeate the whole country.

He concluded by saying that “by the end of December 2022, GBB would have extended its footprint to almost 23 states with a target of taking connectivity to all the major cities from the 36 states and FCT by the second quarter of 2023”.