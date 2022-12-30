…Buhari to receive recommendation before end of first quarter 2023

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Govrrnment on Friday said that what is being reviewed was some peculiar allowances of both the civil and public servants and not salaries as was recently reported.

This was contained in a statement by Olajide Oshundun Head/Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations Unit of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The statement quoted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senato Chris Ngige of saying that there will be no salary adjustment without the input of the leadership of the organised labour in accordance with the Collective Bargain Agreement, CBA.

The statement read: “The attention of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige OON, has been drawn to the news item that the Federal Government is reviewing salaries of public and Civil servants which was a fall out of his interaction with State House Correspondents after his recent audience with Mr President.

“The Honourable Minister wishes to clarify that the increase he talked about was on the REMUNERATIONS and EMOLUMENTS of the affected workers especially the civil servants.

“The Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) received recommendations for review of allowances of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government. Because salary component is not being reviewed for now by the committee, it addressed the allowances component of the requests including the peculiar allowance for Federal Civil Servants amongst others.

“In Labour parlance as par payment for compensation for work done, REMUNERATION or EMOLUMENT is made up of salary component and earned allowance component.

“Therefore, the Federal Government through the PCS could not have engaged on the review of salaries without involving the workers through their Unions, represented by this two Labour Federation of workers in Nigeria – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), salary review or renegotiation is part of social dialogue and the product is usually a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) usually agreed to by both parties – employers and employees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Honourable Minister made it clear to the press corp that it is still work in progress and that the end-product of this review of allowances will be submitted to Mr President for consideration and final approval and that this was one of the Labour issues he briefed him on, that day. It’s hoped that this rightful step which the Federal Government had embarked upon on compassionate grounds without any prodding or threat to strike will help to cushion the debilitating effects of spiraling inflation especially that which affects food and energy prices (Electricity and Petroleum product)”

The Minister reassured that the committee is optimistic that Mr President will receive and consider the recommendations before the end of the first quarter in 2023.