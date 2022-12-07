By Adeola Badru

The Presiding Pastor of the Living Spring Chapel, International, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, has said the reason for different components in the country complaining of unfairness, injustice, lack of equity was as a result of an imposed unity forced on Nigerians by the 1999 constitution.

The cleric, who doubles as the National Director, Politics and Governance, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, gave the opinion yesterday at a media briefing to heralded the 2022 Annual World Lifting Conference of the church holding between December 12 and 18 at Dominion City, Aduloju Bus Stop, along Iwo Road-Ojoo Expressway, Ibadan.

The festival is billed to feature sermons, worship, seminars and workshops with free shopping, free medical outreach, love feast, ministers’ conference etc.

Describing Nigeria as a country of many nations, Femi-Emmanuel noted that there are more than 300 nations forced together owing to the imposition of one ethic tribe over others.

His words: “As living as we deceptively agree that military decree which we now called constitution gave priority to one ethnic tribe over all the other ethnicities.”

“This is the crux of our problems. It is a fundamental issue and unless amended, there can be no true peace and progress. So, the first thing we should do is to sit down and renegotiate this country.”

“We can bring out the 2014 constitutional conference agreement and redo it and look at the aspect that has to be redone, rewritten, renegotiated and agreed.”

“We should operate like the USA we copied the presidential system from. Why did we take the presidential system from them and then continue to operate a unitary system?” Femi-Emmanuel queried.

The cleric, who described the 1999 Constitution as a fraud, asked: “Which other country in the world operates two systems of law together? In Nigeria, we have penal code for the North and criminal law for the South in the same country, Sharia and English Law side by side.”

“No state assembly should pass the so-called amendment to the constitution. Fraud cannot be ammended. Our constitution is a fraud. It is a lie, and there are so many lies told in that constitution that has to be jettisoned. You don’t amend a lie.”

“So, I support, I salute, I congratulate, and I celebrate the state houses of assembly that refused to pass that constitution. How can you pass a constitution where the rights of the citizens to say yes or no are not included? How can we pass a constitution that has no referendum included?

“There is no country in the world, except those governed by theocracy where there is no provision for a referendum, when it is not oligarchy, when it is not other nation where you don’t have democracy.”

“As a matter of fact, you can’t have a democracy where there is no freedom to say yes or no. For crying out loud, we are supposed to be a secular nation.”

Speaking on the church, Pastor Femi-Emmanuel said: “It’s not a church that’s practicing mere religion, but a church that is relevant in the economy, governance, education, politics, sports and every other area of human existence.”