…why we want artefacts to remain in Oba’s palace

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Founder and President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, Friday, said the entire Edo State, particularly, the Binis are happy with the return of the stolen artefacts by the Europeans who invaded the old Benin Empire.

Speaking with Vanguard, Eholor who also is a chieftain of Labour Party, LP, said the “before the punitive expedition the stolen artefacts were in the Oba palace while some replica of them were at Igun street because the Igbèsamwán (Carvers) are based in that location.

He said: “During the 1897 invasion by the British Army, at about when they captured Benin city and the Palace without Oba Ovonramwen Nògbaisi, the army entered into the palace and when they saw that the Benin palace got in stock with beautiful artefacts they looted the palace and took them to their place for displays using the stolen artefacts to make money for themselves.

“The reaction of the Binis, when some of the stolen artefacts were returned was a joyful one with lot of excitement.”

According to him, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare ll, played a significant role in the return of the stolen artefacts.

“The role of Oba of Benin regards to the returns of the stolen artefacts can never be overemphasized, you know before the installation of every Oba of Benin, they are either working as an ambassador between two countries or while they are still in the position as an Oba they’ll become an ambassador, that position to me they have utilised to the fullest in soliciting for the returns of the stolen artefacts.

“While for Edo state Governor, his role was that he signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the British on the ground that he will keep the artefacts in a safer place out from the palace, according to the MoU, Mr Godwin Obaseki was to build another museum in collaboration with other organizations in Edo state. The museum he called Edo Museum Of West African Arts, EMOWAA”, he said.

However, he (Eholor) also a Bini son, argued and explained that the returned artefacts are to to be taken and remain at the Oba of Benin’s palace since it was from the same palace they were stolen from and taken to Europe.

“The Artifacts undoubtedly belongs to the Benin monarch.

“My view about the issue is that, ‘General’ Godwin Obaseki is trying to hijack the process of the return of the stolen artefacts which to me doesn’t in any way makes sense, every Governor in Edo have a tenure but that of the Oba of Benin is divine according to Benin Aisagbonrioba.

“The artefacts were stolen from the Benin Palace and not from Edo State Government House, it wasn’t carved during the tenure of any Governor but was done even before Edo State became one.

“So it is baseless to say that the artefacts should be in EMOWAA which will be built under the MoU from ‘General’ Godwin Obaseki.

“It is the property of the Oba of Benin and he has to decide what he has to do with it”, he stated.