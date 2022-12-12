…Nasarawa ‘ll give Atiku 95% vote in 2023 despite APC presence – Ayu

By David Odama

THE Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar, said the party will set aside ten billion US dollar to support young men and women in the country if elected in 2023.

Atiku said this in Lafia at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Nasarawa State.

He said the measure was to strengthen the capacity of the youths who have become instrument of destruction in the hands of the politicians.

“Let me use this opportunity to re-emphasised our commitment to making sure that our youths, both men and women have work to do when we come into office”, Atiku stated.

The presidential candidate assured that PDP government will lift Nasarawa state by expanding power sector, build roads, provide infrastructures and develop the solid mineral sector if the state will vote PDP.

“Having said this, I want the people of Nasarawa state to make sure we win this state in 2023.

National Chairman of the party, Iorchia Ayu said despite APC presence in Nasarawa state, PDP will deliver the state 95%to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

He said, apart from Nasarawa state, North Central which as the political headquarters will influence the voting pattern that would place Atiku above every candidate.

On his part, the National Campaigns Director General of the party, Udom Emmanuel said PDP government would ensure that the untapped mineral resources are processed in the state through the Establishment of industries in the state

Also speaking, the governorship candidate in Nasarawa state David Emmanuel Ombugadu recounted the provision of over 18,000 free health care services which people are benefiting already.

Ombugadu called on the electorates to vote PDP to benefit from it’s programmes outlined for their benefit.

He challenged the people of the state to ensure that the stolen PDP mandate is reclaimed, stating that the time has come for the citizens to be freed from hunger, poverty hardship under APC.