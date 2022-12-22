.

By Peter Okutu

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, yesterday vowed to resist any form of temptation and attacks from political gladiators, in view of the 2023 general election.

The REC who stated this during her maiden meeting with Civil Society Organizations, CSOs and the Media at the INEC headquarters in Abakaliki stressed that she has promised God and Ebonyi people to only do the right thing.

Ugochi debunked the claim in some quarters that INEC was involved in the issue of vote-buying and illegal collection of Permanent Voters’Cards, PVCs by agents of political parties in the State

She expressed confidence that the modalities put in place by INEC for the 2023 general election, would translate to the hitch-free election next year

According to her, it will be very difficult to rig the 2023 general election, considering the innovations around the BVAS and other technical mechanisms

She said: “Ebonyi has not received its sensitive material; what we have are non sensitive materials. I have promised God that I will do the right thing.

“On PVCs collection in Ebonvi State, the exercise which started on 12 December, 2022 at all INEC Local Government offices will last till 5th January, 2023 after which the distribution will be moved to the Registration Areas (RAs)/Wards from 6th -15th January 2023 and then revert to the LGA offices where it will last until 22nd January 2023.

“The collection starts from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays. The PVCs for those who did fresh Registration, transfer, and corrections as well as those that apply for replacement of defaced/ damaged or lost between 28” June 2021 when the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise started and 31$ July 2022 when the exercise was suspended are ready also for collection. Besides, all the previous leftover PVCs are also available for collection.

“It is also important to note that there will be no voting in the 2023 General Elections without the PVCs and no collection of PVC by proxy.

Meanwhile, in Preparation for the 2023 General Elections, INEC Ebony State enjoins CSOs/Media to step up the Public enlightenment campaign for citizens to turn out en-mass and get their PVCs before the 2023 General Elections.

“There is an urgent need to continue the emphasis on the importance of PVCs Collection which is the only stamp of authority that empowers validly registered voters to vote and be voted for, signifying one man one vote. The collection of PVCs occupies a prime position in the Commission’s strategic planning.”