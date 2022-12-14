Consul General for the U.S Mission in Lagos, Will Stevens addressing participants at the interactive session at the American Corner, Ikeja, Lagos.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The United States government said its goal is to provide adequate support for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and ensure a free, fair and credible general elections in 2023.

The Consul General for the U.S Mission in Lagos, Will Stevens, stated this on while speaking at an interactive session marking the US-Africa Leaders Summit 2022 at the American Corner in Lagos on Wednesday.

Stevens also added that the US government has has no preferred candidate for the forthcoming Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

He said, “What we care about is a free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. We want to ensure that people have access to voting during elections. We are keen on ensuring that people are comfortable to come out and vote.

“The US government is also committed to providing adequate support for INEC to be able to conduct a peaceful elections that is free of violence,” he added.

Meanwhile, Stevens has appealed to Nigerians to own responsibility and come out to participate in the Nigeria political process in order to influence the desired change in the country.

He said, “Be responsible to the existing and emerging issues in your community. If you don’t own responsibility of the problem in the society, you can not complain about the problem.

“We don’t have a preferred candidate in the 2023 elections. Our goal is to make sure the atmosphere is conducive enough and to protect the votes of the people.

“The US government is also working to ensure that politicians accept the outcomes of the elections,” he added.

Recall that nearly 50 African leaders and delegates had arrived in Washington this week for a key summit hosted by President Joe Biden for the US-Africa Leaders Summit 2022.

The Summit is part of major effort of the US government to reset and improve U.S. ties with African countries, whose relations with China have enjoyed increased growth.