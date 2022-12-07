…assures 100 varsity students of transparent selection for scholarship

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Founder of Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant, PUSG, Prada Uzodimma, Thursday, reassured prioritizing and considering indigent law school students across the country of financial support to actualize their aspirations under the scheme.

Uzodimma explained that the scheme was established with aim to ensure law school aspirants whose financial requirements are overwhelming them get support to reduce the burden and help them focus and come out successful.

She made it known that the Grant was established in 2020, and has recorded five beneficiaries who have successfully attended the Nigerian Law School and have been called to the Nigerian Bar December 2022.

According to her, the scholarship grant does not ask for any stringent requirement from its beneficiaries, adding that the scheme has been endorsed by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isah Chiroma, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami.

However, the portal for application has been closed for 2022, after three months of opening and receiving over 100 students across various universities.

She assured the 100 students of transparency in selecting successful applicants as their applications will go through an unbiased selection process.

She said “As part of the corporate social responsibility of Principle Legal Consult; a prominent law firm in Nigeria, the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (#PUSG) was launched in 2020. After its launch, five passionate and aspiring lawyers namely Momoh Abdulrahman Etudaiye, Simibiat Taiye Suleiman, Akunna Mary Opara, Ikechukwu Promise Obialor and Yaknse Ekanem emerged as beneficiaries of the PUSG 2021, after an unbiased and meritorious selection process.

“The scheme was birthed from a passionate understanding of the financial inhibitions, which confront a sizable number of Nigeria Law School aspirants, restricting them from attaining their aspirations. It is targeted at positively re-scripting these sad narratives and emitting rays of hope and succor through financial grants.

“In 2022, over 100 students across various universities like Rivers State University, University of Ibadan, Imo State University, University of Nigeria Nsukka and several other notable universities in Nigeria, applied for the law school scholarship grant.”