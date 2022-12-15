By Gabriel Olawale

WASHINGTON DC – US President Joe Biden has assured Africa of his administration’s commitment towards helping African countries assess the financing they need to build sustainable and inclusive economies.

Speaking during the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session on Partnering on the African Union’s Agenda 2063, Biden said that they will continue to lead global efforts to pursue equitable arrangements for global creditors to provide debt relief so nations can prioritize their people, not back-breaking debt payments.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by Russias unjust and unprovoked war against its neighbor Ukraine, has roiled the global economy, erasing many of the development gains the world worked so hard together to achieve over the past two decades.

“But that doesn’t change our shared goals and our commitment to seeing them through. It only makes it more urgent for us to take decisive action and take it together. That is why, over the next three years, working in close cooperation with the United States Congress, we plan to commit $55 billion in Africa to advance the priorities we share and support the Agenda 2063.

“That number represents a comprehensive commitment from the United States to invest in Africa’s people, Africa’s infrastructure, Africa’s agriculture, Africa’s health system, Africa’s security, and more. In our view, our new shared vision statement lays out a forward-looking foundation for the 21st century partnership between Africa and the United States.

“We want to work with you on these issues that matter most to our people’s lives. And we’re looking to increase our collaboration in every area, from rural communities to urban centers, to cyber space to outer space.

“In addition to our investments, we are also committed to helping African countries assess the financing you need — the financing you need to build sustainable and inclusive economies. We’re leading a global effort to pursue equitable arrangements for global creditors to provide debt relief so nations can prioritize their people, not back-breaking debt payments.

“And I’m asking the Congress for the authority to lend $21 billion to the International Monetary Fund to provide access to necessary financing for low and middle income countries which is so difficult to come by now and to help Africas recovery efforts and support projects that build resilience against future crises. As we engage with your countries, the United States will always lead with our values.

“Support for democracy, respect for the rule of law, commitment to human rights, responsible government all are part of our DNA. That doesn’t mean we always get everything right. We surely don’t. And the work of democracy is never finished or never guaranteed. It’s about consistent and constant self-improvement.

“So one of the new commitments I want to highlight today is the investment in countering democratic backsliding through our new African Democratic and Political Transition initiative. Collaborating closely with African governments, regional institutions, and civil society, my administration will work with the United States Congress to invest $75 million to strengthen transparent, accountable governance; voter registration; support constitutional reform; and more.

“Well also work to support and strengthen the security benefits that flow from good governance, including with a new 21st Century Partnership for African Security. Through this three-year, $100 million pilot program, the Department of Defense will work with our African partners to boost reforms that build their security capacity.

“Now, as every leader here understands, the real measure of success is not in announcements, but it’s in the follow-through. That is why I have asked one of our great diplomats, Ambassador Johnnie Carson, a man with deep respect for Africa and long experience working with the governments across the continent to oversee implementation coming out of this summit.”