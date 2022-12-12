

By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to prioritize job creation as well as employment for youths and women as part of his recover Nigeria agenda if elected President come February. 2023.



Atiku made the promise while speaking to a crowd of party supporters in Lafia, the Nassarawa State Capital, as part of his ongoing Presidential campaign.



He said, “I want to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to making sure that our young men and women have jobs to do and have work to do when we come into office.



“That is why we set aside 10 billion US dollars, so that we can pump this money in the small medium enterprises for our young men and woman.



“Let me also announced that we will link up Nasarawa with all other neighboring states as far as our road infrastructure is concerned.



“Having said that, I want you people to make sure that we win this state this time around.“



Speaking in a similar vein, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed confidence that the PDP will win not only in Nasarawa State but across Nigeria.



This, he said, was because the people identify with the party which has not only has the capacity to deliver but also has a candidate who has been tried and tested over the years.



Okowa said, “We already have a date because Nassarawa State is set to win election.



“The PDP has gone out well by giving us a good product, and when you have a good product it is not hard to sell that product. That product the PDP has given us today is Atiku Abubakar.



“One man who is prepared, has the experience and ready to work with all Nigerians to turn things around for the good of our youths, for the good of our women and for the entire country.



“We cannot miss this opportunity again, that is the best product that Nigeria has. We know we have 18 political parties there is only one man that stands out with the necessary experience to turn all Nigeria around for the good of all Nigerians.”



National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said, “I don’t want to come here and campaign because the whole of North Central where I come from, is not going to disgrace me. Every state is going to be worn by the People’s Democratic Party. Atiku Abubakar is going to get his highest vote in the north central zone.



“Luckily for us, Lafia is the political capital of North central. Therefore, I epect Nasarawa state to take number one.



“Nasarawa state will give Atiku Abubakar 95 percent of their votes especially now that every body that was in the other party is coming back to the PDP.



“When we started their journey in 1998 was a PDP state. The current chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, PDP made him.



“Without PDP, there would have been no Abdullahi Adamu. So Nasarawa state is not a state for any other party. Everybody that was in another party has come back to PDP.“



In his remarks, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, expressed gratitude to party stakeholders in the state for the warm reception accorded the campaign team.



Emmanuel said, “ I am convinced that when it is time to announce the results, the result of Nasarawa will be announced first as PDP has won Nasarawa before any other state.



“You should vote for Atiku Abubakar, you should vote for PDP. You should make PDP five over five.



“Let me tell you that there is the belief now because PDP is the reigning party, that has something as a social contract with the youths.



“So, we are advising you it is no longer give over five but six over six . You vote for the president, Senator, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members, vote for the governorship and then vote for yourself, that makes it six over six. “



He further said, “It is enough that Nasarawa State would be producing raw materials and other states will establish factories elsewhere, to process your raw materials.



“ I want to assure you that under the leadership of Atiku Abubakar as president what you produced in Nasarawa , people will build factory here and process it.



“Nobody will come and take your Agric produce away and build factory elsewhere. You are deserving of working in a factory here. Atiku and the PDP will do that for you.”

