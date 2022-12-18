.

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Professor Ayo Omotayo is the Director General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS. In this interview, the professor of environmental sustainability speaks on the activities of the institute, saying it has been instrumental to the creation of many governmental bodies like the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, while proffering solutions to the everyday problems of society. Excerpts:

NIPSS is a think-tank in terms of policy formulation. NIPSS just partnered an NGO on brain-drain on the health sector of the economy. What was the outcome of the seminar?

The partnership with the dRPC has, indeed, been very beneficial to the delivery of the mandate of the National Institute in particular and that of the health sector in general. Through this, the recommendations along the lines of family planning and its specificity to the peculiarity of different regions have been taken on board in the National Health Insurance Act.

In addition, the seminar on brain-drain in the health sector is in reaction to the very disturbing trend that is depleting the health personnel and officials in the country. It is a thing to bother about, and that is why the National Institute, as the apex think-tank for the country partnered the CSO to address this problem. The seminar produced some profound recommendations which, when implemented, will help in stemming this unwholesome tide.

NIPSS is elitist. However, it is said that majority of Nigeria’s problem is leadership which NIPSS is actually nurturing. Is it not ironical?

Well, it is arguable if NIPSS can be classified as purely elitist. Yes, we have the Senior Executive Course which is the flagship of the National Institute training arm as serving the policy and would-be decision-makers in the country. We also have courses that cater for different needs at different sectors and levels of government, including local governments. We should also realize that the National Institute is not just about capacity-building and training, it is also a centre for reflection and sound research about Nigeria’s problems from all aspects of life.

We agree that the National Institute has not been able to produce the critical mass that can affect the kind of change expected in the system. Hence, we strive to enlarge the coverage of the training and research. This has been limited by the level of funding available to the Institute over the years. However, we are hopeful that this will soon change as all hands are on deck to raise alternative streams of revenue generation aside from government funding.

Furthermore, if ‘elites’ are a group or class of persons enjoying the superior intellectual or social or economic status and ‘elitist’ refers to rulership or leadership by such a group, then, by logical deduction, ‘elitism’ is a feature of most of not all human societies. In every society there are those deemed privileged to lead and, in so doing, they become a class apart from ordinary citizens. Therefore, the issue for NIPSS and its mandate is not with being elitist but two-fold:

1. The need for a leadership recruitment process that is rigorous and qualitative enough to ensure that those who make it into the elite group will have positive transformative impact.

2. The need to emplace a system that allows other members of society to hold the so-called elite accountable.

Is NIPSS having interface with government of the day in terms of proffering solutions to the country’s problems?

Sure. The National Institute presents the findings of its thematic research annually to the President and his ministers and also reports all its activities as and when due. In addition, the National Institute is currently trying to engage the relevant state governments on areas of interest and where our research recommendations concern them.

This is to allow the state governments to benefit from our research results and implement our recommendations. So, we can say we are interfacing with governments at all levels in the process of finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

What has been the response so far from government in terms of your solutions to the problems? Were they used at all? If yes, which ones?

The National Institute has produced groundbreaking recommendations for government at all levels to solve Nigeria’s problems. While agreeing that the policy uptake of some of these recommendations are not as high as expected, we can also say that the government has been looking into our recommendations in different aspects of our national life.

For instance, the creation of the Federal Road Safety Commission is a result of a recommendation from the National Institute. In addition, as I said earlier, the National Health Insurance Act has a significant reflection on some of our recommendations. Very soon, the National Institute will compile a document to track the uptake of our recommendations.

How long have you been in office and why is it that it appears that little or nothing is known about you by the public?

I am barely eight months in office and I think I can say that the visibility I have enjoyed in the media has been phenomenal. When I resumed, I realized that the National Institute has been visibility-shy.

On the basis of this, I pushed for the creation of a Public Affairs Department, which is targeted at increasing our visibility and bringing us into the level of engagement which is desired of a national think-tank. I must tell you that the Department has taken off with a very versatile Head and has been pushing the activities of the National Institute to critical stakeholders. As such, we should expect more from our end.

We have all it takes to turn this country around for good, in terms of recommendations and policies. It is our duty to get these to stakeholders to implement them accordingly. We are poised to do this and we shall not rest on our oars until we achieve this.

Can you point out one or two solutions (infrastructural, economical, health and security etc) that NIPSS proffered and are beneficial to the public?

In recent times, policy uptake from NIPSS study has been poor. However, the setting up of the Road Safety Commission is the outcome of NIPSS recommendations. Others include the community policing policy.

The new policy on NHIS was an outcome of a study here. The education policy of this government, though poorly implemented, is mostly the recommendations from NIPSS. The creation of the Technical Aid Corps was recommended here. We also have recommendations on Independent Power Plants to supply states and not just the national grid (energy/infrastructure).