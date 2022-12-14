By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

President of The Aretean, Mrs Uloma-Rochas Nwosu, has said Nigeria must encourage its cultural values and support cultural diversity to promote peace and unity in the country.

Uloma Nwosu, stated this during the Aretean’s cultural day celebration, with the theme: “Celebrating the Arewa Community,” in Abuja.

Uloma said it was important to imbibe cultural values in children, saying that it will open them up in welcoming every other culture and tradition, that would prove effective in promoting unity.

She said, “The importance of children understanding their culture is, it creates a platform for them to understand their origin, heritage and of course allowing other tribes understand their own culture.

“So the importance at this age for our scholars is to welcome every Nigerian culture and this will foster unity, high level of responsibility and tolerance for other peoples culture and that’s how you build better leaders.”

She disclosed that the school would continue its efforts in celebrating different Nigerian cultures, saying that the celebrations would come termly honouring different cultures.

According to her, “As long as the school is in section and the school is running, we intend to have it as termly programs. So next term, we will be celebrating the Yoruba culture and thereafter we will be celebrating the Igbo, so it will be different cultures every term.

“By the time scholars graduate from The Aretean, they are all-round educated, exposed Nigerian-African child that will lead their people right because you can’t lead a people when you don’t understand them, so that’s what we are driving at in the Aretean.”

Speaking in the same vein, President, Ugwumba Centre for Leadership Development in Africa, Uche Nwosu, said no nation can survive without its cultures and traditions, explaining that apart from oil, culture and tourism could help generate internal revenue for Nigeria.

He said, “Today is a great day in the lives of these kids we saw here today. Culture is about integration, unity and peace.

“Remember that Nigeria is a multi-cultural nation, so what the management led by the president, my wife, what she did today is to bring the different tribes together, to understand another tribe and language.

“No nation can survive without its cultures and traditions. For me it’s the perfect time to catch them young. By the time we catch them young, the issue of tribalism will stop in this nation.

“Culture has a way of growing the economy of any country. The earlier we realise that the better. While the oil is drying, our culture, tradition and our tourism industry will help generate internal revenue for this country.”

The event was graced by the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and many other dignitaries, alongside teachers, parents, relations of scholars in The Aretean.