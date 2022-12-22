By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Board and Management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, yesterday said that they will make the a model every teaching hospital in Nigeria should copy.

They also assured the staff of the institution that they will stop at nothing to ensure their best welfare, urging them to work harder and suffer now to ensure movement into the permanent site of the institution, which will bring better enjoyment than to enjoy now to remain in ‘Egypt’.

Chairman of Board and Management of NAUTH, Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo, and the Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja, disclosed this during Thanksgiving giving and end of the year party organized at the temporary site of the institution in Nnewi.

Addressing the staff of the institution Chief Afukonyo, who was represented by Prof. Gerald Udigwe, who was also the Chairman of the occasion was organized to thank God for the journey from January to December, for saving them from threat of insecurity that even led to the kidnapping and killing of a doctor in the institution, and for the wonderful work going on at the permanent site of the Institution at Akamili between Ozubulu and Oraifite all in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

He said that they Board and Management of the institution is preparing to fully move into the permanent site thanking the staff and management for their commitment to duty. The vision of the Chairman of the Board and the CMD is to see NAUTH become the best in the country and Africa. We will make NAUTH a model every teaching hospital in Nigeria should copy.

The CMD of the institution, Prof. Ugboaja, while addressing and members of the management, said that his commitment towards full movement into the permanent site is total, adding that anybody working in NAUTH have every reason to thank God, saying that the least they can do for God is to thank Him.

“Things are difficult even for the Federal and State governments, but we are moving on and money is being sunk in the permanent sit, we have gone totally digital at the permanent site, no more paper work there. You can boast of ten buildings in the permanent site, make no mistake about it is not human, it is God’s doing.

Almost all the projects we are doing in NAUTH now their procurement were made in Abuja, they were not made here, they are not small projects, I will be here and they will call me that there is a project coming up, it is the work of God, not man, we are very lucky and we must appreciate the Federal government particularly the Federal Ministry of Health with hard work and dedication.

“God brought me and members of the Board to work together and I also thank the heads of department and units, they are my pillar, we must work together for our patients Am aware some you are going to the permanent site daily with your personal funds, we must have to suffer a little to go to ‘promise land’ or we remain and enjoy here in Egypt”

In his appreciation speech the chairman of Joint Health Union, JEHESU, of NAUTH, Comrade Ikenna Anahalu, thank the CMD for some reforms in the institution, particular the recent confirmation and conversions of staff done in the institution, which he said successive administration failed to do.