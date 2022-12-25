By Ayo Onikoyi

Indigenous highlife duo, Umu Obiligbo has disclosed one of their reasons for releasing new music every December. The popular Igbo highlife brothers told Potpourri that their new single, ‘Anwuli’ which simply means ‘Joy’ is dedicated to their fans.

The Obiligbo brothers; Ebuka (Akunwafor Jnr) and Obiligbo Ifeanyi (Okpuozor) said their new single ‘Anwuli’ was created to wrap up the year for their fans.

They also noted that the new song produced by Pc lapez, mixed and mastered by Jay stunt was also a song of appreciation to “Thank God” for keeping them safe through the year.

In their words, “It was created to wrap up the year. We like to give our fans music they can celebrate with at the end of the year”.

Speaking on the influence of the year 2022 on their musical career and brand, Okpuozor said “2022 was a very successful year, at least in 2022 highlife has a new look and highlife is getting better and more recognized which is a very good thing.”

On what he would love to see his colleagues do differently next year,, he said “Their lyrics, many lyrics these days are not as solid as they should be. Lyrics equals creativity, so improvement in lyrics will go a very long way for them and the betterment of the Nigerian industry in general”.