By Peter Okutu

Women Miners under the aegis of Women in Mining Nigeria (WIMIN), yesterday alleged that they have been experiencing different sorts of violence and discrimination from their male counter part in the Mining sector of the State.

They stressed the need for safety, conviviality and equality as they carry out their operations in the sector, even as they appealed to the male folks to see them as mothers, sisters, wives, cousins or relations and not as competitors.

The women stated this during their Project Retreat/Review Meeting at Sandiego Hotel, Abakaliki.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador Ijeoma Bristol who represented the National President of the Association, Janet Adeyemi added that women in the mining sector have continued to face challenges of land ownership, huge collateral, discrimination, Gender-Based Violence, among others in the sector.

“Women in Mining is focused on gender mainstreaming, women and children are predominately engaged in working sculptures, machine loaders, backers and service providers. Their major handicap stems from finance for instance, inability to lease or purchase equipment.

“It is hoped that Ebonyi State investment law which has adopted a World Bank model for consensual and support to women will actually resolves up to 40 percent of employment opportunities for women including funding because without funding, nothing will happen. This will assist women in mining support for empowerment of Ebonyi female participation in the sector.

“Some of the constraints being faced by women in this sector need to be addressed positively. For instance, land ownership, huge collateral, discrimination, Gender-Based Violence. We must remember that women are involved in economic activity in this and other sectors are our mothers, our sisters, our wives, our cousins or relations. They are part of the family, they are not outside of us and their education contribute to the overall welfare of the family and the community. They are not competing with the men, their participation should not be considered as competing.

“Research indicates that in Ebonyi State, there are about three women with foreign licenses and possibly four with the exploration licenses in the lead and zinc sectors. This due may be due to a number of factors such prejudice against women who seek to improve their finances. This results to their unwillingness to venture into the solid mineral sector. The mineral section is one of the future growing sector that women should be actively involved in”, she stated.

According to the Legal Adviser of the Association, Bar. Nkem Chukwu, under-aged children in the industry was not good as their health and education were being negatively affected.

She called for advocacy visits by association to line ministries, which she said was very key in helping to curb the influx of under-aged miners into the sector.