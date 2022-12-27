By Dapo Akinrefon

Babajide Akeredolu, son of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied insinuations that the contractors handling projects in the state were owned by the first family, stating that the govern­ment understudied three different states including Kaduna and Ekiti while designing his office.

Akeredolu disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Lagos recently.

On allegations that the largest chunk of the state’s projects are being executed by the first fam­ily, he said, “If you try to justify some things, a lot of people will still have their perception.

“They say I am in charge of revenue, let us say it is true. Ondo State went from N600m to about N2.2bn a month. If my interest was to ‘eat’ the money, why would I make it transparent? If I am get­ting all the contracts, why will I venture into governance where there is a code of conduct?”

Speaking on his controversial appointment as the Special Adviser and Direc­tor-General, Performance and Project Implementation Unit, Of­fice of the Governor of Ondo State, he said: “My office has brought efficiency into governance. “What made us unique was that we got the African Development Bank (AfDB) to key into what we are doing, they liked the idea and linked us with the presidency of Senegal.

“To be honest project moni­toring is expensive and can run into billions and we don’t have the resources so we are focusing on performances with the right people.”

On the rumour that his father is planning to hand over power to him in 2024, Akeredolu said: “I don’t have any plan to run for office. It is interesting people speculate this, but I have multiple pathways to success. I don’t need to stay in government to be successful.

“Power is never something that gingers the Akeredolu family. I do not want to be the Governor, it’s stressful and no matter what you do, people must still criticise, so I commend people that are built for that, but I am just looking for opportunities to make young peo­ple thrive.

“There are multiple pathways to success for me. I am lucky I have a strong surname with a lot of op­tions before me. So, I don’t bother about what’s coming next, but I just focus on the present and how I can help the younger gen­erations.”