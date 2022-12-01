…move aimed at tarnishing our image

By Peter Okutu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Youth Wing, the apex body of all Igbo youths, Thursday distanced itself from the purported endorsement of the Ebonyi State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate for the 2023 general election, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru as its sole candidate in next year’s election.

The endorsement, was allegedly done by a former executive of the body and an Aide to Governor David Umahi, Chief Damian Okafor.

The youths described the move as an “infantile political expedition, which is aimed at hoodwinking the unsuspecting public and by extension, tarnish the image of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide (youth wing)” stressing that the group was “not a political pressure group or a political vehicle for clannish inclination.”

Disclosing this in a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Youth Wing, Mazi Chika Art Adiele added that the group was “not puppet to power” as the person (Damian Okafor) who allegedly carried the said endorsement “was impeached some weeks back by 23 out of 24 NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, for gross misconduct, pilfering and highly partisan.

According to the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a purported statement credited to one Damian Okafor, where he endorsed the governorship candidate of one Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State (APC)

“Ordinarily, we would have no need replying such infantile political expedition, which is aimed at hoodwinking the unsuspecting public and in extension, tarnish the image of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide (youth wing).

“Firstly, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide youth wing, as the apex body of ALL IGBO YOUTHS is not a political pressure group or a political vehicle for clannish inclination.

“We are Social Crusaders and defenders of Igbo cultural cosmopolitanism. We pride ourselves as the conscience of Igbo youths world wide.

“We are resourceful, creative, bold and savvy. We are not puppet to power, as we believe that the core ingredients of democracy is “participatory democracy”,as enshrined in our constitution.

“Secondly, Damian Okafor, was impeached some weeks back. 23 out of 24 NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, for gross misconduct, pilfering and highly partisan. Thankfully, his impeachment was unanimously ratified by all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide. Damian Okafor, is a typical example of a bad child whose parents denied dinner.

“We therefore, appeal to good spirited IGBO YOUTHS, especially the peace loving YOUTHS of Ebonyi State to disregard Damian Okafor, who lacks the locus standi to speak for IGBO YOUTHS .

Our new NATIONAL YOUTH LEADER, MAZI Livinus Obasi Onu, Esq who incidentally is the only “Leader”, (Ebonyi State) and the entire NEC are busy with the planning and the successful execution of our forthcoming”IGBO YOUTHS CONFERENCE”, which is slated to hold in January 2023 and then the forthcoming general elections.

“We understand that Damian’s antics is that of a drawning horse and his struggles to stay afloat above sea level is pathetic and sorry sight. Can a man give what he can’t offer? The answer is clear to discerning minds.

“May Ala IGBO Prevail and may the enemies of NDIGBO land never Prevail.”

