Olumuyiwa Faulkner

Mr. Olumuyiwa Faulkner, Co-founder/Chief Executive Officer, Blackcopper, is a man whose character speaks integrity, his expertise defines efficiency and his life has become a roadmap for professionals who believe that hard work, good morals and playing according to professional ethics is the only recipe for career satisfaction.

He is a high calibre, competent, resourceful, upright, dedicated and integrity-conscious digital financial manager with excellent proven technical track record. He is a visionary business leader with experience in electronic commerce, banking, business and product development, and financial services. In this interview, Faulkner speaks on the rise, challenges and future projections for Blackcopper amongst other issues. Excerpts:

Can you share with us what led to the establishment of Blackcopper?

That’s a good question. Starting Blackcopper was essentially due to our experience and understanding of the neglect that small businesses face with financial institutions. We found out that everyone is set up to support large corporate, Public Limited Liability Companies (PLCs) and big businesses. Small business owners who represent about 70% of our GDP and employment were not being supported by our financial institutions. Unfortunately, these guys have 50% chance of losing their businesses within the first year. So, they represent the most of us in the market, how come nobody knows about them? It is as if it is not profitable to support them or that banks have not discovered a way to make profits while supporting them, so they would just leave them and that’s why we decided to start Blackcopper to assist small and medium businesses using seamless and accessible technologically-driven-solutions.

What services do you render at Blackcopper?

We started as a lending company, providing instant access to working capital for small businesses so that they can easily download our App and get a loan in less than five minutes. We have expanded that to other offerings where they can get other services like bills payment, airtime, save and make short and long term investments depending on what they want. We have even gone ahead to do a digital community where we started with trending videos around different parts of business. We started with getting stories of other business owners who are into similar businesses talking about their successes, challenges and how they have been surmounting them and also going into training, essentially creating webinars where small business owners come and learn about different parts of their businesses to ensure that we are following through our vision of empowering owners of small businesses.

There are challenges in every business. Can you share with us some of your challenges at Blackcoper and how you have been overcoming them?

Great! Running a business in Nigeria has peculiar Nigerian challenges but running a digital business in Nigeria has to do with getting required access to clean data about the business owners that we are lending to. A lot of data we come across when trying to identify people are outdated on many occasions; we have to walk around looking for partners who would help us get reliable data. For instance, the address you used when you registered for Bank Verification Number, BVN, might not be your current address. That means that if we want to profile you for a loan with that address, we won’t be able to find you if you don’t pay back. This is the kind of challenge we encounter. So, we have to partner organisations that can verify your location before we can give you a loan. Also, the economic landscape, the same problem that small businesses encounter, where nobody is supporting them, we also have a similar situation whereby nobody is supporting us but, of course, we are determined and focused on continuing to innovatively solve all our problems.

How do you rate you level of success?

Success is subjective. We are just two years old and, as such, just scratching the surface. In Nigeria, today, there are about 43 million small businesses that have zero access to credit and we have only been able to register like 200, 000. We still have a long way to go. So, we are only two years on the business and just mastering the roads, figuring out what works and what doesn’t. We are still very young, so, I wouldn’t pat us on the back too much but all I know is that we have great ambition and vision for pioneering the business across Africa.

What are the criteria for obtaining loans at Blackcopper?

People are scored by so many factors which not necessarily have to be financial, which is why we don’t usually need their bank statements. There are several things about people that indicate who they are and unconnected to their bank statements. What we do is to find out those things and use them to make credit decisions: Verify their identities and locations and then estimate their willingness to pay back. Location is one of those things; economic activities differ from one location to the other. There are data that speak about who you are. For instance, how long you have had your telephone number? If you change your telephone number often, there might be fraudulent intent there that we might want to check, but if you have the same number for the last 10 years, that shows some level of stability and that also goes as a data point in making credit decisions about loan applicants.

What about collateral?

Our loans are usually non-collateral. Remember we are supporting small business owners. Our average loan is around N35, 000, so we don’t take the collateral. We also do a few transactions off line. Where we do Local Purchase Order Financing, collateral for such transactions are usually the transactions themselves. For instance, if you get an LPO from Eko Hotels to supply some items, we will validate and confirm the LPO and ensure that when they pay you, they pay into your account with us.

What would you describe as the turning point in your life?

Turning point in my life, I think the Covid -19 pandemic period was an interesting one and the most recent because a lot of things happened then. This is because I realized that everybody saw a contraction and I took the opportunity to get in at that point. People were complaining that their businesses were dying and I decided that it was the best time to pick those we want to support and that affected how I think about the business.

What is the secret behind your success?

I can’t state for sure the reasons for my success; however, I have a few talents that help me in decision-making and in building what we are building both on the personal and corporate levels. I think the first thing is hard work; understanding that nothing is easy, you have to choose your own hard. If you want to be a teacher, doctor, lawyer, thief, etc, none of them is easy. You just have to decide the hard you want. Being broke is hard, being poor is hard, being rich is hard, being healthy is hard, you probably have to eat right and go to the gym, staying in the hospital is also hard. So, you have to pick which hard you want to follow. Second, find good examples around you of who you want to become and what you want to build. That enables you to see how it’s done and then align, so you can do better than them and learn from their mistakes.

The third one is know yourself. You can’t overemphasis this. You should be able to know who you are and accept who you are. Who you are has innate strength that others do not have because they are not you. Don’t look at yourself from the angle of things you think you cannot do. Look at yourself from what you can do almost greater than anyone else. Lastly but certainly not the least is luck. This is a very important part of everything you do as a human being; however, when you work hard, you seem to get lucky often. When you are working hard, you are just waiting for luck to hit you and if it hits you once, you make great use of it. Because you prepared for it, it hits you again but, sometimes, people don’t even recognize opportunities because they never prepare for it.

There are certain values that set you apart from others and those that set Blackopper aside as an organization. Can you share with us some of such values?

For us as an organization, we like to say we are bold; we make and follow up bold decisions and goals. We are a team of leaders that think our leadership is a very important part and parcel of what we do. Accountability is another value. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability because what doesn’t get measured doesn’t get achieved. If you don’t check yourself, you might wreck yourself. Then, collaboration, we collaborate with people within our space and, again, we always think that there is always a way of doing things better. My personal values, on the other hand, are very simple: Self awareness, authenticity, self improvement and humility. I call it SASH.

What are your projections as an organisation?

So far, we have disbursed over N4.5 million in loans to Nigerian businesses. We have a team of 45 people across the country. We think that over the next 12 months, we will triple our numbers, customer base, revenues and loan counts, and, in the next 18 months, we will be expanding outside the country to Ghana Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and other parts of the world. The need for a working capital is a global problem and, as we continue to perfect what we do here, we’ll then take it further.

Many young ones are aspiring to become entrepreneurs and CEOs. What is your advice to them?

People say CEO means Chief Executive Officer but for me it’s Chief Errand Officer because everything that happens in the company comes back to his or her desk, particularly when you are a beginner. They say the man who leads the orchestra always backs the crowd. So, you are essentially facing your people and you are checking everybody’s different balls they are juggling to be sure which will drop so you can quickly catch it and help out. When they come requesting for what they need to carry out their different duties, they are sending you on different errands, and, to be honest, it is work throughout. So, first of all, find something that you are passionate about so that it doesn’t feel like work. If you are not very passionate about what you do, it becomes almost a burden every time, but when you are passionate about it, you enjoy it, you don’t even feel you are working. Secondly, not everyone should be an entrepreneur or CEO, there is nothing wrong in that. If you are a CEO material, great, if you are not, fine. There are many people across the world who are billionaires that are employees and those that are poor who’re entrepreneurs. So, again, you need to find out who you are, know yourself, what you can do and what you cannot do. When you figure that out, it helps you in deciding the area to go into. Don’t be caught up in the web of trying to be an entrepreneur by force because it might not be what works for you.

Any other information would you like to share?

I just want to say a big thank you to my amazing team for doing everything, bringing their magic to the table every day to help drive the vision. I’d also like to thank our customers. We would not exist without them.