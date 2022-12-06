It was a beehive of activities at the launch of Yell Out Nigeria on Friday, 2nd December, 2021.

The event which held at the Main Auditorium, Merit House, featured speeches, good will messages and performances in poetry and music.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the occasion and unveiler, Prof Pat Utomi, commended the National Coordinator, Dr. Moses Ogidi-Paul, and his team for the initiative extolling their untiring dedication to the project.

The academic and politician, who is also convener, Big Tent Coalition, a coalition of support groups with an independent campaign council for the Obi-Datti ticket, explained that Yell Out Nigeria is an offshoot of the platform focused on grassroots mobilization through issues-specific programmes for public engagement, enlightenment and collaboration.

He listed some of the issues as democracy, youth empowerment, sustainable education opportunities, election violence and rigging, and national gender equality mainstreaming.

According to him, “The excitement of the moment is coming together in a very special way with the Yell Out initiative. Again, the youth of Nigeria have from among themselves tried to knock up a rhythm, a rhythm that flows with the kind of cadence that we see in what we have just heard – the soul of a country crying out through its talented young men and women.”

He emphasized that the youth of Nigeria have done exceptional things with the ObiDatti movement and are determined to right the wrongs of yesteryears highlighting the need for, “a handshake across generations” – that the youth must acknowledge the stake holding of the older generation in the ObiDatti movement.

In his remark, the national coordinator of Yell Out Nigeria, Dr. Moses Ogidi-Paul, explained that, “the Young Empowered Labour Leaders 4 ObiDatti Unite and Transform Nigeria, YELL OUT Nigeria, is the first national youth call to action for voter-citizens to rise up and reclaim Nigeria with the leadership of ObiDatti to unite and transform Nigeria.”

He further noted that, “YELL OUT activates youth leadership for the engagement of every citizen to speak up and take action in the collective drive to ensure accountable, progressive, and transformational leadership across all levels of government for shared prosperity and the realization of democratic dividends for the benefit of all.”

The group, according to him, is the expression arm of the Big Tent. He said Nigerians have endured years of frustration and dejection at the hands of a corrupt political system leading to the precipitation of negative energies that are inimical to progress in the polity if inappropriately applied. According to him, the Peter Obi – Yusuf Datti ticket provides a veritable alternative for ordinary Nigerians to express their choices and partake in the building of their country.

But their anger must be redirected into credible choices at the ballot and not crime as we have witnessed in recent times. Nigerians must defend their right to choose their leaders by exposing and opposing any attempt to upturn their will. Commenting on the Programme Outlook, he explained that the project has twelve (12) programme clusters with specific goals and targets. For instance, the YELL OUT Marshals which targets the recruitment of 3.7M voter-citizens, will drive democracy impact programmes for ward-level engagement. Other programmes include YELL OUT Hubs, YELL OUT Buddies, Yellvocates, YELL2rybe Ambassadors, YELLNNovate Nigeria, YELLversations, YELLWISE, YELLUP Awards, YellOutKulture Festival/BIGVote Carnival, YELLColla Tokens, and Yell2GreenNigeria.

Speaking to a rousing applause, Mr. Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, the Area Fada, enjoined young Nigerians to use their PVCs and fight for their country. According to him, “the future of Nigeria is in the hands of its exceptional young people.” He explained his journey to defiance as a metaphor for the massive support of Nigeria’s youth for the Peter Obi – Yusuf Datti ticket stressing that more work must be put into realizing the dream of a victory next year.

Also speaking at the event was renowned award-winning poet, Dike Chukwumerije, who is the founder of Simply Poetry with the Made In Nigeria Show that is touring the country since 2016. He explained that his support for the Peter Obi -Yusuf Datti ticket is based on the focus of their campaign on issues that affect the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He reiterated the commitment of their message to eliminating excesses in government expenditure saying, “At least, with Peter Obi, I am sure that my money will not go into convoys that my money will not go into building mansions. That that money will go into where it is supposed to go.”

He explained that Nigeria has been ripe for change for a very long time now and expressed his satisfaction with the current trajectory of activities in the political arena with more and more Nigerians rising up and taking charge for their country. He acknowledged the fact that Mr. Peter Obi, though not a saint, is way better than the other big contenders in the race.



Other speakers include Professor Chris Nwokabia, convener, Country First Movement; Ada Mac Sydney, a former presidents aspirant.

There were goodwill messages from Dr Delly Ajufo, member ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council; Peter Diugwu Chukwuemeka, Chairman FCT Labour Party; Marcel Ngogbehei, member ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council; and Mazi Nnamdi Iroegbu (DGN).

Performances by some of Abuja’s finest poets – happyprince and Omoawe; and musician, Bemsar, set the tone for the day. The event was compered by Fred Bright, a leading emcee in the nation’s capital.