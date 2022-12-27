Leslie Okoye, a skincare expert and educator, is the Founder of CookieSkin, the melanin skincare line for women of colour to achieve healthy flawless skin without causing skin damage.

Leslie’s passion for doing skincare the right way led to CookieSkin Academy – the world’s leading education provider in melanin skincare consulting.

CookieSkin Academy aims to put the power back in the hands of women and men of African descent to own their beauty and do skincare the right way; choosing the right products, preventing skin damage, saving money and time, as well as strengthening their confidence.

With over 15 years of hands-on experience with melanin skin issues, her products are used by many Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities.

What have the last 15years been like? Do you consider your company young or old?

While we are still a young start-up, there have been a lot of challenges, especially since we started operating in Nigeria. While the brand is strong, the inflation rates, importation taxes and unforeseen difficulties such as fuel scarcity, have been daunting. However, L’Okoye Cosmetics has been able to thrive due to differentiation, appropriate pricing and a matrix-like business model that’s flexible. My parents worked 9-5 – however, a close uncle of mine whom I look up to is a skincare manufacturer. I learned a lot from him and I am inspired by him.

How are your skincare products different from any other? Why the emphasis on melanin?

Due to poor manufacturing skills, poor formulations for skin of colour and lack of cosmetic regulations, a large number of products sold do tend to cause adverse reactions in the long run. This usually presents as rashes.

What are some of the primary challenges you face as a manufacturer, and have you been able to overcome them if at all?

The main challenge is supplied; the Nigerian environment really works against manufacturing for small businesses. Next, laws and policies regarding importation are still being developed, meaning problems with importation and clearing. It’s an ongoing battle but I am sure I will find a system that works best for me to meet demand.

How would you recommend local brands instead of international brands?

When it comes to giving the African woman the results she wants, emerging Nigerian brands are beginning to have a handle on naturally derived skincare that treats dry skin. In the area of hyper-pigmentation, one should still adhere to caution and choose carefully.

What can local brands do to compete globally?

Local brands can easily compete globally if they follow international cosmetic regulations swuch as, FDA (US), Cosmetics Safety Amendments Act 2012, EU Cosmetics Regulation, GMP – good manufacturing practices among others.

So many black skin care products have suddenly arrived at the market simultaneously. How do you hope to make yours stand out?

Simply put, CookieSkin cares. At CookieSkin, we aim to put the ‘care’ back into skincare. It’s the soul of the entire company, caring about you, your melanin skin, and your overall satisfaction.